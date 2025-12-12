Malik Monk Addresses Kings' Frustrating Season, Trade Deadline After Loss to Nuggets

The Sacramento Kings suffered a crushing 31-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, falling to 6-19 through their first 25 games. There is no doubt that the Kings' fanbase is frustrated, as "sell the team" chants flooded Golden 1 Center during Sacramento's blowout loss on Thursday to send a message to owner Vivek Ranadive.

While the fans are fed up, how are the players feeling? After Thursday's loss, Malik Monk talked about how frustrating this season has been.

"It's a frustrating season, man. Obviously, if you're not winning, something is gonna be frustrating, so it's something we've got to deal with," Monk said.

Malik Monk from the locker room. The team is frustrated, but still together. pic.twitter.com/DX11XlT0Me — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) December 12, 2025

Malik Monk is frustrated but finds a silver lining

In Monk's first eight NBA seasons, he made just one playoff appearance. Now, in his ninth year, he is likely gearing up to watch the postseason from the comfort of his own home again. Of course, as a veteran, he consistently has to find silver linings when his team is losing, and this season has been no different, regardless of how frustrated he and his teammates might be.

"We feel good as a group. It's good to see the young guys get out there," Monk said. "Get some spiderwebs off of them, except for Max [Raynaud], he's been playing since the road trip. He's been playing good too. Nique [Clifford] too. But yes, we alright."

Nov 30, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) and guard Malik Monk (0) at the end of the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Malik Monk addresses potential trades

There have been plenty of questions about this group of players the Kings have assembled, and their rocky fit has shown on the court this season. Monk feels like this is a good group and says that they feel together. However, he addresses the possibility of the trade deadline splitting the team up.

"Together is crazy, we're good. It's just, on the court we have a few slip-ups, then we let it trickle down, and we have losses like tonight... You have to [take pride] because we're gonna be together. We're gonna be in the locker room, and we're gonna be playing with each other until the [trade] deadline happens. We know we're gonna be here, and we know we're gonna have to go out and play together, so that's how we look at it."

Monk acknowledges how this team might be split up by the trade deadline, as it is likely challenging for players not to be aware of all the rumors surrounding the Kings, including Monk himself. Of course, it is good that the players still have a feeling of togetherness, but there is no telling how long that will last if they keep losing.

