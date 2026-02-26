Kings Rule Out Four Starters on Injury Report vs. Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings are heading into the second night of a back-to-back after getting beaten 128-97 by the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. For Thursday's game, the Kings are staying in Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks.

The Kings are dealing with a plethora of injuries heading into Thursday's matchup in Dallas, as they will be without four of their five regular starters. To clarify, the Kings have not seen their "regular starting lineup" play a single minute together this season due to injuries, but if they were fully healthy, they would be starting Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis.

Kings loaded injury report

Feb 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts with head coach Doug Christie during a timeout during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Sacramento's injury problems were bad enough when they ruled Sabonis, LaVine, and De'Andre Hunter out for the rest of the season, and now they have tacked on injuries to Westbrook, Murray, Dylan Cardwell, and Malik Monk. The Kings' full injury report:

Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle soreness)

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left ankle sprain)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

Russell Westbrook - OUT (right thigh contusion)

Five of the Kings' top six scorers are listed on Thursday's injury report, as the team will certainly need some help from their other guys against the Mavericks. Veteran wing DeMar DeRozan will be the only starter available, as he has surprisingly played in each of their 60 games so far this season. The Kings would have had some better success this season if everyone were as durable as the 36-year-old star.

With this many injuries, the Kings will likely roll with a starting lineup of Nique Clifford, DeMar DeRozan, Precious Achiuwa, and Maxime Raynaud, with either Devin Carter, Killian Hayes, or Daeqwon Plowden filling the final spot. While this could be a rough game for the Kings, on the bright side, they will get to see what some of their young guys can do with extra opportunities.

Mavericks injury report vs. Kings

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Similar to the Kings, the Mavericks are dealing with a handful of notable injuries heading into Thursday's matchup. Their absences are headlined by Kyrie Irving, who is set to miss the entire 2025-26 season, and rookie Cooper Flagg, who has missed the last four games. The Mavericks' full injury report:

Khris Middleton - PROBABLE (right shoulder stinger)

Daniel Gafford - DOUBTFUL (right ankle injury management)

Cooper Flagg - OUT (left midfoot sprain)

Kyrie Irving - OUT (left knee surgery)

Dereck Lively II - OUT (right foot surgery)

P.J. Washington - OUT (left ankle sprain)

The Mavericks are down multiple starters of their own, making Thursday's matchup very interesting. With Washington and Lively II ruled out, and Gafford doubtful to play, we will likely see former King Marvin Bagley III earn his first start as a member of the Mavericks. The former second-overall pick has been playing surprisingly well since he was traded to Dallas as part of the Anthony Davis deal.

The Kings and Mavericks are set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. PT in Dallas on Thursday.