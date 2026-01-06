Malik Monk On The Radar Of A Western Conference Contender

With the February 5th NBA trade deadline now officially less than a month away, the rumors around the Sacramento Kings continue to swirl . It's not a surprise, as nearly everyone on the roster is reportedly available via trade, especially the veteran players, as the Kings shift their focus to developing their young guys.

One of those veterans continues to be Malik Monk, who has been in trade rumors since Scott Perry took over as general manager. The fan favorite has been on the outside looking in over the last few weeks, and continues to get DNPs since Doug Christie emphasized the focus on youth and development.

But that doesn't mean that Monk isn't still an extremely productive basketball player. He just doesn't fit what the Kings are trying to do right now as his game is built for a win-now team that needs scoring and facilitating off the bench. And according to ESPN1320's James Ham, there's a team looking at him as an option to provide just that as the deadline approaches.

"I have heard there's a possibility the Minnesota Timberwolves might be interested in Malik," Ham stated. "They're further along in their build where they need to figure out some way to get over the hump."

Monk's numbers are slightly down this year, as he's averaging 11.4 points and 2.2 assists per contest. That's the lowest point total for the 9-year veteran since the 2019-20 season when he was still with the Charlotte Hornets.

But that's likely do to minutes and opportunity more than lack of skill or talent. Monk is shooting 42.8% from the field but a great 40.8% from three. And the lower assist numbers are a result of him not having the ball in his hands as much in years past with the Kings current roster construction. At just 21.6 minutes per game, Monk has a lot more to give than he's shown on the court this season.

The Timberwolves are right in the playoff mix with a 23-13 record and are in the sixth spot in the tough Western Conference. They already have one of the best sixth men in the league in Naz Reid, who narrowly beat out Monk in the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2023-24.

Bringing in Monk would give them two of the best players off the bench in the league and could definitely help get them over the hump in the playoffs. It would also be a great move for Monk, as he would go from sitting on the bench to getting meaningful minutes on a playoff-bound team.

What Could the Kings Get Back?

Monk's value isn't super high, which means the Kings likely won't get a huge return for the veteran guard, but they could get some cap relief if the Timberwolves are willing to move Mike Conley and his expiring contract.

Conley is under contract for $10.8 million this year, which would help Perry shed salary for the upcoming offseason. They also have a full arsenal of second-round picks they could send the Kings, as first-round picks are likely out of the question.

Either way, a move feels best for all parties involved, even if the Kings aren't getting a huge return. What Perry needs is flexibility moving forward and to start getting off of some of these contracts. Moving a fan favorite to a good basketball situation feels like a good way to start the full rebuild with the fans in mind as well.

