NBA Addresses Controversial Call in Final Seconds of Kings vs. Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, losing 134-133 in overtime after Deni Avdija knocked down the game-winning free throws. However, the foul call that sent Avdija to the line could not have been much more controversial.

After Kings forward DeMar DeRozan hit the go-ahead jumper to put the Kings up by one with just six seconds left, Advija drove down the court to attempt a game-winning floater as time expired. Luckily for the Kings, Avdija missed it, and it seemed like they were about to walk out of Portland with a win, but a faint whistle from the referees crushed their spirits.

The refs called a foul on Kings guard Russell Westbrook as he contested Avdija's shot, ultimately sealing the game for the Trail Blazers. This last-second foul call has caused plenty of commotion around social media, with many fans calling out the weak call with the game on the line.

The Kings lost by one after the refs called this a foul on Russell Westbrook with 1.5 seconds left in OT 🤬 pic.twitter.com/4edvxsWGhV — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 19, 2025

However, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report confirmed that the referees made the right call.

"Westbrook (SAC) raises his right arm up into Avdija's (POR) arm and initiates contact that affects his shot attempt. After communicating with the Replay Center, it was determined the foul occurred prior to the expiration of the game clock," the NBA commented on the "correct call."

Did the refs make the right call?

Of course, the NBA confirmed that it was, in fact, the right call on Thursday night, despite the majority of fans believing otherwise.

However, where was the contact? The NBA says that Westbrook initiated contact by raising his right arm into Avdija's arm, but that "contact" is nowhere to be seen. It is never right to place the blame for a loss completely on the officiating, as the Kings had their chance to win, but this is unbelievable.

"For game? Anything that I say I'm gonna get fined up here. I got a lot to say, so I probably shouldn't say nothing," Kings head coach Doug Christie said about the call after the game.

Doug Christie:



"For game? Anything that I say I'm gonna get fined up here. I got a lot to say so I probably shouldn't say nothing" https://t.co/N0hbsFWLiP pic.twitter.com/9uZ4SlefoF — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 19, 2025

The Kings stormed back from down 15 with less than two minutes left in regulation to force overtime, putting together one of the hardest-fought games of their disappointing season, just for it to end as it did. Fans and players alike never want a game to end in the hands of the officials, but that is exactly what happened on Thursday night.

