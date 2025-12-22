NBA Admits Five Crucial Incorrect Calls in Kings vs. Rockets Game

The Sacramento Kings narrowly took down the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, pulling out a 125-124 upset win in overtime. This win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Kings and should give the team a much-needed boost of confidence and momentum moving forward.

However, there was some questionable officiating at the end of Sunday's game, with the NBA admitting five crucial mistakes in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime in their Last Two Minute Report.

Four of the five calls benefited the Rockets, yet the Kings still managed to escape with a win.

KD gets stuck backcourt

The first mistake came with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter with the Rockets up by five. After a defensive rebound, Rockets star Kevin Durant took nine seconds to get the ball past halfcourt, yet the officials did not call an eight-second violation.

"Durant (HOU) does not advance the ball into the frontcourt within eight seconds," the league commented.

This missed call ultimately did not matter, as the Rockets failed to score on the ensuing possession, but the Kings ultimately got the ball back 30 seconds later than they would have if the officials called the eight-second violation on Durant.

Keegan Murray fouls Amen Thompson

This was the lone call that actually went in favor of the Rockets, as the officials missed a foul call on Kings forward Keegan Murray. On the same possession that followed the missed eight-second violation, Rockets wing Amen Thompson rose up for a layup attempt, in which it appeared Keegan Murray got a piece of it, forcing him to miss. However, the NBA claims that it should have been a shooting foul on Murray.

"Murray (SAC) initiates contact with Thompson's (HOU) arm that affects his shot attempt."

Of course, this play should not have happened if the officials correctly called the eight-second violation, but a foul on Murray here would have sent Thompson to the free-throw line with a chance to extend Houston's lead to seven points with just 1:30 left in the fourth.

KD gets away with a travel

Dec 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Demar Derozan (10) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

With just 28 seconds left in regulation and Houston up by three, Durant got away with a shockingly clear travel as he switched pivot foot a couple of times.

"Durant (HOU) moves his pivot foot heel to toe to create distance."

This possession ended in a missed three-pointer by the Rockets, but if the missed call turned into a bucket for Houston, the game would have been over right there. Luckily, the Rockets missed their shot, and Russell Westbrook came down on the other end of the court to hit the game-tying three, but this missed call could have been costly.

Sengun camps in the paint for an eterntiy

The next incorrect call came in overtime with 1:13 left on the clock, as Rockets star center Alperen Sengun stood in the paint for over three seconds. However, the officials missed the clear three-second violation.

"Sengun (HOU) is in the lane for longer than three seconds."

While Sengun being in the paint did not make a huge impact on the play, the Rockets followed up the officials' mistake by hitting a three-pointer to tie the game.

Westbrook gets called for a bad foul

The final mistake came with just ten seconds left in overtime in a tie game, where the referee called a foul on Russell Westbrook for contesting Jabari Smith Jr.'s three-pointer. However, the NBA admits that it should not have been called a foul on Westbrook.

Nowhere near a foul on Russell Westbrook, terrible call by the referee. They have to see that Jabari Smith kicked his leg out, that’s something they have to see. Very disappointing pic.twitter.com/oCVFcSEMSY — BKS Sports (@BKSecretsports) December 22, 2025

"Westbrook (SAC) legally contests Smith Jr.'s (HOU) jump shot attempt. Smith Jr. raises his right knee up into Westbrook, who would have otherwise avoided making any contact with Smith Jr. during his jump shot attempt."

This foul call led to Smith Jr. shooting three free throws and making two of them. This was undoubtedly the most costly officiating mistake on Sunday night, but luckily, Dennis Schroder came to save the day by following it up with a game-winning three-pointer to sink the Rockets.

So, even with four officiating mistakes going in favor of the Rockets, the Kings got the job done to pick up a much-needed win.

Recommended Articles