Sacramento Kings Have Three Potential Buyout Candidates

The Sacramento Kings had an underwhelming trade deadline, where they ultimately held onto many of their veterans that were expected to get moved. Aging veterans like DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook are now stuck on the worst team in the NBA as their years in the league dwindle, but it is still possible for the Kings to help their players find a new home.

While DeRozan is not expected to be bought out, the Kings have three other potential buyout candidates, including Westbrook, the future Hall of Fame point guard. The Athletic's John Hollinger ranked 54 potential buyout candidates across the NBA, and here are the three Kings that made the list:

Russell Westbrook

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Westbrook was the top buyout candidate on Hollinger's ranking, being the first spot in the "Rotation-caliber additions" tier.

"The Russ Show isn’t for everyone, and his fit on a contender can be clunky if it doesn’t need whatever-you-can-get-us shot creation at a modest efficiency clip. Still, Westbrook has had a decent year for an indecent team, and at 37 there’s no reason for him to be in the rebuilding Kings’ plans," Hollinger wrote.

Westbrook has been incredible this season, considering he was nearly out of the league entirely heading into the 2025-26 season. The Kings were the only team in the NBA willing to give Westbrook a chance, but his presence has not necessarily led to any team success. However, with the level he is still playing at, it would seem like he could make an impact on a winning team.

Despite his talent, there is a chance that Westbrook has not been bought out by the Kings because there are still no other teams interested in adding him.

Drew Eubanks

Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward-center Drew Eubanks (19) warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Drew Eubanks entered the season as the Kings' second-string center after they signed him to a one-year deal in free agency, but he has slipped far down the depth chart. With the emergence of rookies Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell, and not to mention star center Domantas Sabonis, Eubanks does not have a spot in Sacramento.

Hollinger ranked Eubanks 27th on his list, slotting him in the "Maybe there’s something left in the tank?" tier.

"His numbers are way down this year, and he’s only played four minutes in the last month while two rookies moved ahead of him in the center rotation. Not great," Hollinger wrote.

The 29-year-old big man could potentially be a playable backup big man elsewhere, like he has been in the past, but he simply does not have a role on this Kings roster.

Doug McDermott

Dec 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott (7) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Doug McDermott has played a total of 111 minutes through 11 appearances this season, and like Eubanks, he does not have a role in Sacramento's lineup. At this point in his career, the 34-year-old forward does not provide much for a team, although his shooting expertise could still potentially interest other suitors.

McDermott was slotted in 40th on Hollinger's ranking, being included in the "This might be it" tier.

"Not really sure why he’s still on the team, but you do you, Sacramento," Hollinger wrote.

The Kings will likely get through the rest of the season with all three of these guys on the roster, especially since they do not need to waive any of them to create a roster spot, with a 15th contract already open.

However, it is worth monitoring if the Kings will make any changes to their roster as we get into the All-Star break.

