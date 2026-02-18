Kings' Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan on NBA Milestone Watch

Despite having a league-worst 12-44 record at the NBA All-Star break, the Sacramento Kings have two potential Hall of Famers on their hands. Last offseason, the Kings were reportedly the only team willing to take a swing on nine-time All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, pairing him with six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to form a duo that would have dominated the league a decade ago.

Westbrook, 37, and DeRozan, 36, are two of the greatest offensive talents the NBA has ever seen, and they are both on the verge of reaching historic milestones to close out the 2025-26 season.

NBA.com's Jeff Case noted how Westbrook and DeRozan both have "key NBA milestones to watch for down the stretch of 2025-26," as both Kings veterans are aiming to climb up the all-time point leaderboard.

Russell Westbrook is nearing the top 12

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

As it stands, Westbrook has 27,001 career points, which slots him in 14th place all-time. However, the legendary point can potentially climb into the top 12 by the end of the season. Westbrook is 313 points away from passing Elvin Hayes for 13th place, and 409 points away from passing Moses Malone for 12th.

Westbrook is averaging 15.3 points per game this season, and if he keeps that up for the final 26 games of the season, he should finish around 27,400 career points. That would move him up to 13th, but he would still be just shy of reaching Malone.

While it will not happen this season, it is also worth monitoring how Westbrook is just 999 points away from reaching 28,000 career points. He is also 1,596 points away from passing Shaquille O'Neal for tenth place on the all-time scoring list. Of course, to reach that mark, he would need another full season, which is not guaranteed for the aging guard.

DeMar DeRozan is nearing the top 20

Feb 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (10) stares down Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) during the first half at Delta Center. | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

While DeRozan is not inching closer to the top ten like Westbrook, he is very close to cracking the top 20, which is still an incredible feat. DeRozan currently sits in 22nd place on the all-time scoring list with 26,339 points. DeRozan is just 57 points away from passing John Havlicek for 21st place and 59 points from passing Paul Pierce to reach the top 20.

Basketball-Reference currently gives DeRozan a 48.7% chance to get into the Hall of Fame, but passing a pair of Hall of Famers on the all-time scoring list and becoming a top-20 scorer in league history would certainly give him a strong argument.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is sitting in 19th place on the all-time scoring list with 26,447 points, and the pair of 2009 draftees will be racing to pass some more legends. DeRozan is 158 points away from passing Tim Duncan, 330 points away from passing Dominique Wilkins, and 372 points away from passing Oscar Robertson.

DeRozan is averaging 18.7 points per game, and if he keeps that up for the rest of the season, he will finish with around 26,825 career points. If he even comes within 100 points of that mark, he will pass all of those legends by the end of the season.

While the Kings do not have much to play for to finish the season, besides lottery position, it would be great to see some of their star veterans reach historic milestones.