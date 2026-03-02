NBA Makes Schedule Change for Kings vs. Spurs Game

The Sacramento Kings are sitting at 14-48 with just 20 games left in the 2025-26 season, and with the NBA's worst record, it is no surprise that the struggling team is running out of nationally televised games. The Kings were scheduled to have three of their final 20 games on national TV, but after a schedule change by the NBA, that number is down to two.

The Kings are set to host the San Antonio Spurs on March 17, and the matchup was scheduled to be televised on NBC and available to stream on Peacock with an 8:00 p.m. PT tip-off. However, the NBA is removing that game from the national TV schedule, while moving the tip-off up to 7:00 p.m. PT.

The importance of Kings vs. Spurs

Of course, nobody can blame the NBA for removing this game from NBC, as the Kings are fighting for the top spot in the draft lottery and the Spurs are on the opposite end of the spectrum. However, the matchup has a bit more to it than a lopsided Western Conference duel.

This will be De'Aaron Fox's second time in Sacramento since getting traded to the Spurs, and his first with Victor Wembanyama also in the lineup. Kings fans have not yet seen first-hand what they gifted the Spurs when they traded Fox to San Antonio to pair with the superstar center, as the West's second-seed is expected to be in championship contention with their new star duo this postseason.

Fox spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Kings, but is undoubtedly set up more for success with the Spurs. After getting led by Fox to their first playoff appearance after a 16-year drought, the franchise is now at its worst in their first full season without the star guard.

Since this matchup means much more for the Sacramento fans than the NBA fans across the country, it makes sense for the league to strip it off NBC and Peacock in favor of a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers.

What national TV games are left for the Kings?

With their matchup against the Spurs no longer being nationally televised, the Kings have just two more games in the public eye for the rest of the season.

The Kings' next game, on Tuesday, is one of them. They are hosting the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. PT on March 3, and the Pacific Division matchup will be available to watch on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Their only other nationally televised matchup in the final 20 games of the season will be on March 14 against the LA Clippers at 8:30 p.m. PT, available on ESPN.

The Kings will also host the New Orleans Pelicans on April 3 on NBA TV, and this matchup could ultimately have some draft lottery implications.

The Kings' limited national TV access for the rest of the season could be a good thing, as they have become an embarrassment. At this point, they need to just crawl to the finish line and get into the offseason to gear up for a potentially franchise-altering 2026 NBA Draft.