NBA Referee Comments on Westbrook, Giannis Exchange After Kings-Bucks Game
The Sacramento Kings narrowly escaped Milwaukee with a 135-132 victory over the Bucks for their first win there since 2015, but it wasn't without late-game drama.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led a late surge by the Bucks to get them within striking distance at the end of the game, and even had a last second chance to tie the game on a missed free throw by AJ Green. Green intentionally missed the free throw with the Bucks down by two, and Giannis came flying in for the rebound, but after some contact from Russell Westbrook on the perimeter.
After the game, the referee crew chief, Mitchell Ervin, was asked by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski about the altercations that happened during the game in the Pool Report, including the last play of the game.
QUESTION: It appeared before AJ Green shot the last free throw Westbrook grabbed Antetokounmpo, and then both players were inside the 3-point line. Why was no whistle blown or replayed?
ERVIN: During that play the officials observed Westbrook and Antetokounmpo engaged at the top of the key simultaneous to the free throw attempt by AJ Green during that action no violation, personal foul or illegal contact was observed on the play.
QUESTION: So that was considered in the flow of game play?
ERVIN: There’s a lot going on during that play but during that action, the officiating crew did not observe that part of the play.
The last two-minute report may tell a different story, but the Kings walked away with the win after the no-call, which won't be reversed no matter what anyone says.
And this wasn't the only altercation of the game. Not only were there reviews on other players, with Bobby Portis getting called for a flagrant 1 after shoving Domantas Sabonis and Cole Anthony getting tossed from the game, but Giannis and Westbrook had another moment in the game on a breakaway for the Bucks.
When Giannis gets a full head of steam, he's nearly impossible to slow down, something Westbrook knows well. When he fouled him to keep him from getting the easy layup, he fully wrapped Giannis up, and didn't let go until they both crashed into the hoop stanchion.
That play was also reviewed for a player altercation, but was ultimately deemed a common foul, much to the dismay of fans in Milwaukee. After the game, Ervin was asked about the play, and explained that there wasn't enough to warrant a flagrant foul for Westbrook.
QUESTION: Please clarify why Sacramento player Russell Westbrook was called for a common foul after wrapping Giannis Antetokounmpo up by the shoulder, head and neck as he tried to jump. The play was reviewed for a “player altercation.”
ERVIN: A flagrant foul is a reviewable matter within the player altercation trigger. During that review, there was no windup, impact or follow through by Westbrook and the contact by Westbrook was at shoulder level. Therefore, a common foul was ruled on the play.
For the Kings, this is exactly what Westbrook was brought in to do. New GM Scott Perry is trying to build a culture and identity, and Westbrook brings an intensity that is hard to match. Games like this show that he still has the passion and fire that he's played with throughout his career. The Bucks and their fans will be upset with how this one turned out, but the postgame report backs up everything that happened during the game.