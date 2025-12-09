Kings HC Praises Russell Westbrook After Triple-Double vs. Pacers

Looking to get their second consecutive win, the Sacramento Kings fell short against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night with a crushing 116-105 road loss. With both teams dealing with some significant injuries, this was a scrappy game, but the Pacers simply outplayed the Kings, especially down the stretch, as the Kings attempted a 19-point comeback.

Despite the loss, Kings veteran Russell Westbrook shined. The 37-year-old future Hall of Fame guard finished Monday's loss with 24 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists, and 2 steals on 10-16 shooting from the field and 2-3 from deep. This marked Westbrook's fourth triple-double of the season and the 207th of his career, extending the record for most in NBA history.

After the game, Kings head coach Doug Christie had high praise for Westbrook.

"Russ is a winner. That's what he is. He has a winner's spirit," Christie said. "Everything about his career and how he's come along and everything speaks to winning. I don't want to play Russ 40 minutes. I mean, goodness. But he found a game and just continues to fight, whatever it is. That's what I appreciate about him. He's the ultimate competitor."

The Kings need Westbrook

The Kings are just 6-18 on the season, and most of the time, Westbrook is the only player on the roster who seems to care about winning. Sure, Westbrook does not have a track record of winning throughout his 18-year career with just one Finals appearance and zero championships, but Christie is right. Westbrook is a "winner," and he knows how to elevate a team.

In 18 starts this season, Westbrook is averaging 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range. It is wild to think about Westbrook nearly going unsigned in free agency, and if it weren't for the Kings, he would not be in the NBA right now.

Westbrook has not only been one of the few Kings who seem to show effort this season, but he has legitimately been one of their best players. Of course, nothing the Kings do seems to lead to wins, but it is great to have a veteran like Westbrook on the team.

