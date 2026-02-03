One NBA Team Emerges to Help Kings-Raptors Domantas Sabonis Trade

A Domantas Sabonis trade to the Toronto Raptors feels as close as it’s ever been, with reports that Jakob Poeltl’s contract is the only hurdle for them and the Sacramento Kings. The Kings have been adamant that they have no interest in Poeltl, who is owed over $100 million over the next four seasons. Sacramento is set to shed a ton of salary after next season and appears to be starting a true rebuild, which makes taking on Poeltl’s long-term deal even more painful.

Luckily for both sides, a surprising team has emerged as a potential facilitator for a Sabonis trade: the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies not only have one of the biggest draft pick surpluses in the league, but one with the most valuable incoming firsts.



They also create massive trade exception worth $28,872,920.



They're now in play to become major facilitators ahead of the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/wfZ8ghId6y — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 3, 2026

For some strange reason it had to be…

For those who aren’t old enough to remember Arrested Development’s 1992 hit, the next line in the song is “he guided me to Tennessee.” As Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron mentions in the post above, the Grizzlies have created a record-setting trade exception in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade worth nearly $29 million.

The Grizzlies have signaled that they’re ready to rebuild and want to take back as much draft capital as possible going forward. Enter the Kings and Raptors, who need a third team to get a deal done.

All of a sudden, the Grizzlies have emerged as a potential suitor for Raptors center Jakob Poeltl as Toronto continues to pursue Kings star Domanats Sabonis, league sources told @ClutchPoints.



Memphis just created a TPE from this Jackson trade they can use for Poeltl. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 3, 2026

If Memphis is willing, they can take Poeltl into that trade exception in return for draft compensation from either Sacramento or Toronto, or both. This would be the final piece in a trade for the Kings, and it appears to be the easiest path for both teams to get a deal done.

Even with the trade exception, Poeltl is one of the least desirable contracts in the league, and Memphis would likely want at least a first-round pick to take him on. That first-round pick would be coming from Toronto, and are they willing to give up that much value just to move Poeltl and bring in Sabonis?

Why the Raptors might say yes

A first-round pick is always a high price to pay in any trade, and it’s even harder to swallow when the reason you’re sending it out is to get off of a contract extension you agreed to. Most around the league have no idea why the Raptors agreed to extend Poeltl early, and now it looks even worse with Poeltl dealing with back issues.

The Raptors have also found themselves firmly in contention within the Eastern Conference, but the glaring hole at center might be what holds them back from making real noise in the playoffs.

The Raptors are in fourth place right now, but they’re not really in a position to compete with the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, or even the Cleveland Cavaliers come playoff time.

According to Basketball Reference, the Raptors are 23rd in defensive rebounding and could use the boost that Sabonis provides on the glass. Along with that, the Raptors are 24th in three-point attempts and 28th in percentage at 34% on the season. While Sabonis isn’t a reliable shooter, his screen setting and passing could help them generate better looks than they have been able to.

In the dead of winter, Toronto is alive again. Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are leading the Raptors’ resurgence as they cover SLAM 260.https://t.co/ZTt9wVH6m1 pic.twitter.com/Oe9T0I6TlJ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 3, 2026

Toronto is a relatively young team, but bringing in 28-year-old Brandon Ingram as a key piece speeds up their timeline and makes a trade like this more sensible than it might have been previously.

Toronto desperately needs more offense to support Scottie Barnes and their 6th-ranked defense, and there aren’t many better offensive centers than Sabonis. This would be a big swing for the Raptors, but they may see this as the right year to put their chips in for a long playoff run.

What if Sacramento has to send a pick?

In this scenario, Toronto has the bad contract and will be the team sending Memphis a first-round pick, but will Sacramento need to sweeten the deal as well? There haven’t been reports on what Memphis would want back to take on Poeltl, but I would be surprised if they wouldn’t want at least one first and multiple second-round picks.

One of those seconds would likely fall on Sacramento, and giving up picks just to move Sabonis at the deadline is another tough pill to swallow for the fan base. Still, it might be the right move for the Kings.

The Kings are projected to be a tax and double apron team next season, while holding the NBA’s worst record this season after trading for De’Andre Hunter. They could waive DeMar DeRozan, which would likely get them out of the tax because he is only guaranteed $10 million next season, but that’s still not ideal.

Trading Sabonis now ensures that they get some value in the form of RJ Barrett back for him before one of the only teams interested swings on a different center. If Sacramento only needs to send a second-round pick to get off their biggest, long-term contract, I think it’s time to make the move.

