Three Biggest Disappointments for the Kings This Season

The Sacramento Kings entered the season with expectations of taking a step forward behind a talented core featuring scorers, playmakers, and veteran additions. Instead, the year has unraveled into one of the most disappointing campaigns in the league.

Sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference, the Kings have struggled to build any real momentum. Issues have piled up from every direction, both within and beyond their control. From injuries to offensive struggles to questionable decisions, this season has been defined more by frustration than growth.

A slew of injuries

Feb 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) look on during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The biggest disappointment for Sacramento this season has easily been injuries. The team has dealt with arguably the worst injury luck in the league, constantly missing key players. At different points, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray were all sidelined. That completely disrupted any chance at building chemistry.

The Kings never had their projected starting five available together all season. That reality made it nearly impossible to find consistency on either end of the floor. Even key contributors like Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook missed time. The constant lineup changes forced players into unfamiliar roles night after night. While injuries happen, this level of bad luck derailed the season early.

The struggling offense

We all know the Kings offense is bad, but why are they so bad?

Restricted Area FGs: 13.5 (29th)

3P FGs: 10.5 (30th)



That pretty much sums it up. But read more in my latest writing with a deep dive into some offensive numbers.https://t.co/exU88HgNpI — Will Z. Stats (@will_zimmerle) January 9, 2026

Another major disappointment has been the Kings’ offense. Despite having multiple elite one-on-one scorers, the team ranks near the bottom of the league. That level of inefficiency is hard to justify given the talent on the roster. Too often, possessions turn into isolation instead of structured offense.

The three-point shooting has been even more concerning. Sacramento ranks near the bottom in both makes and attempts from beyond the arc. In today’s NBA, that puts them at a major disadvantage. The lack of spacing and ball movement suggests a possible coaching issue. The offense has looked stagnant and outdated compared to other teams.

A quiet trade deadline

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (15) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The final major disappointment comes from the trade deadline. While adding De'Andre Hunter gave the team another solid wing, it wasn’t enough. The bigger issue was failing to move one of their large contracts. Players like LaVine or Sabonis could have helped bring back flexibility or younger assets.

Instead, Sacramento missed an opportunity to align the roster with its long-term direction better. Creating cap space and adding younger talent could have accelerated their reset. With injuries already exposing depth issues, the lack of action made the situation even more frustrating. It also leaves tougher decisions to be made in the offseason. The ripple effects of this deadline could impact how quickly the team moves forward.

Ultimately, this season has been a reality check for Sacramento. Injuries played a major role, but they also revealed deeper flaws. The roster construction, offensive system, and long-term direction all need to be evaluated. A team with this much talent should not be performing at this level.

The offseason will be critical for the Kings. Changes need to be made to avoid repeating the same mistakes. Whether it’s through trades, coaching adjustments, or a new identity, something has to shift. If not, this disappointing season could turn into a long-term trend.