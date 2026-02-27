Precious Achiuwa Makes Strong Statement in Kings Win vs. Mavericks

After losing 16 straight games, the Sacramento Kings have now won two of their last three. On Thursday night, they picked up a big road win against the Dallas Mavericks, and one player stood out more than others.

Precious Achiuwa finished the night with 29 points, 12 rebounds (7 offensive), four assists, and three steals on 13-19 shooting from the field and 3-3 from three-point range. Achiuwa was incredible in the win over the Mavericks, setting a new career-high in scoring while notching his sixth double-double of the season.

The 26-year-old forward did not sign with the Kings until November, but since then, he has made a huge impact in Sacramento. While Achiuwa is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, his recent performance has certainly made a statement that should tell the Kings to do what they can to bring him back.

Precious Achiuwa's future in Sacramento

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Tyus Jones (1) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There has been no talk about Achiuwa's future in Sacramento, but it should certainly be a topic of discussion as we enter the final stretch of the season. Since signing with the Kings, Achiuwa is averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and has been great in the starting power forward spot.

If the Kings are able to offload some of their veteran contracts this summer, they should be more than willing to throw some extra money at Achiuwa to entice him to stay through what will likely be another rebuilding year.

Precious Achiuwa vs Mavericks:



29 PTS

12 REB

3 STL

3-3 3P



Averaging 19/11 over the last three. pic.twitter.com/mtQC8cV8jx — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 27, 2026

Not only is Achiuwa very talented and a good fit for their new timeline, but he is also the exact type of player that head coach Doug Christie adores. Achiuwa plays hard on both sides of the ball every night, fights for rebounds, and the frontcourt tandem of him and Maxime Raynaud feels capable of being special.

This was Achiuwa's second time notching seven offensive rebounds in the past three games, and not many players are capable of rebounding at that level. Over his last three games, Achiuwa is averaging 19.0 points, 11.3 rebounds (6.3 offensive), 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 57.8% from the field and 60% from three-point range.

After being tossed around the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and New York Knicks through the first five years of his career, it would be great for Achiuwa to find a long-term home in Sacramento. For reference, Achiuwa is just two years older than rookies Nique Clifford and Dylan Cardwell, one year older than Keegan Murray, and two years younger than De'Andre Hunter.

It would be silly for the Kings not to try to lock up Achiuwa as their long-term answer at power forward, especially considering he should be an inexpensive option in free agency. After what they have seen in the last few games, and frankly, since he signed with the Kings, the franchise has to know he is special.