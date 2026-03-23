Predicting the Kings' Record in Final 10 Games of the Season

The Sacramento Kings' season is nearing its merciful end. They have just ten games left before a long offseason for Scott Perry and the front office begins, with the much-anticipated May 10th NBA draft lottery inching closer.

Sacramento may no longer be in the top draft lottery spot, but that doesn't change the fact that this lottery and draft will have a huge effect on their direction as a franchise. The Kings appear locked into at least the fourth-worst record in the league. There's still a chance the Jazz nosedive to end the season, and the Kings catch them, but Sacramento has a 2.5 game 'lead' on Utah.

But anything can happen in the NBA, so let's take a look at the rest of the Kings schedule and predict what their record will be for the final stretch and the season.

Kings Remaining Schedule

3/24: @ Charlotte Hornets

3/26: @ Orlando Magic

3/28: @Atlanta Hawks

3/29: @Brooklyn Nets

4/1: @Toronto Raptors

4/3: New Orleans Pelicans

4/5: Los Angeles Clippers

4/7: @ Golden State Warriors

4/10: Golden State Warriors

4/12: @Portland Trail Blazers

Thankfully for the Kings and their lottery odds, the softest part of the schedule is over. They still have games against the Nets and Pelicans, but other than that, every other team is in the postseason picture. According to Tankathon , the Kings have the second-hardest schedule left on the season, behind only the Brooklyn Nets.

Sacramento still may face easier competition in terms of talent if playoff teams choose to rest players against an easier opponent like the Kings, but at least the tank battles are all but over outside of the Nets rematch. And even in that game, Sacramento will be on the second day of a back-to-back, while Brooklyn a day between games.

Record Prediction

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard-forward DeMar DeRozan (10) looks to pass against LA Clippers guard-forward Bennedict Mathurin (9) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

It's always hard to go game by game and try to guess which team is going to win, but just like with the strength of schedule, the guesses stand out on their own. It's simple to look at it and see the Kings going 2-8 to finish the season, with possible wins over the Nets and Pelicans, but if feels like there is always a surprise game, especially when looking at a ten-game stretch.

The four non-Nets matchups on the five-game road trip are all poor matchups for Sacramento. The Hornets, Magic, Hawks, and Raptors all boast lengthy athletic teams, aka the archetype that has plagued the Kings for years now. The Magic have lost four straight games, though, and look like the best chance to steal a surprise win. Of the five-game trip, let's say the Kings get one win over either the Nets or Magic.

Coming back home, the Kings haven't beaten the Pelicans all year, and that likely won't change now with nothing on the line pick-wise for New Orleans. But the Kings did just beat the Clippers in solid fashion, and the players talked about how it was a good matchup for them. Another suprise win against the Clippers, along with a split against the Northern California 'rival' Warriors gives them three wins in their nine games.

And leaves just the final game of the season against the Trail Blazers. Doug Christie and the team haven't shyed away from winning all season, and likely won't to end the year. Expect them to come out aggressive and try and put a bow on the year with one last win.

That gives the Kings a 4-6 record in the last ten games. It seems bold, especially with such a hard schedule, but at the same time, it could be completely off-base. They could easily lose all ten and call it a season. The good news is that if they do win four games, they should still be behind the Jazz in the standings. But only time will tell.