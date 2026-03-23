Updated NBA Draft Lottery Standings — Where Kings Stand With 10 Games Left

The Sacramento Kings took down the Brooklyn Nets in a 126-122 win on Sunday in a battle between two of the bottom four teams in the NBA. The Kings have now won five of their last eight games to improve to 19-53 on the season, and with just ten games left, things are trending in the wrong direction.

Just weeks ago, the Kings had the worst record in the NBA and were sitting well-positioned to secure a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Now, they have slid to fourth in the lottery standings, and despite having a chance to move back into third on Sunday, they beat the Nets.

Here's a full look at the updated 2026 NBA Draft lottery standings with every team having just 10-12 remaining games.

Updated draft lottery standings

Indiana Pacers (15-56) — 14% Washington Wizards (16-55) — 14% Brooklyn Nets (17-54) — 14% Sacramento Kings (19-53) -— 12.5% Utah Jazz (21-50) — 10.5% Dallas Mavericks (23-48) — 9% Memphis Grizzlies (24-46) — 7.5% New Orleans Pelicans* (25-47) — 6% Chicago Bulls (28-42) — 4.5% Milwaukee Bucks (29-41) — 3% Golden State Warriors (33-38) — 2% Portland Trail Blazers (35-37) — 1.5% Charlotte Hornets (37-34) — 1% Miami Heat (38-33) — 0.5%

*ATL owns NOP pick

Mar 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings are now 1.5 games behind the third-place Nets, 2.5 games behind the second-place Wizards, and 3.5 games behind the first-place Pacers. Unfortunately for Sacramento, there is no chance to catch up to them. The Pacers and Wizards are both on active 16-game losing streaks, while the Nets have now lost seven straight after Sunday's matchup against the Kings.

Having a 12.5% chance to land the first-overall pick compared to 14% as a top-three team is not a huge deal for the Kings, but there is more gripe about how the Kings can now fall to the eighth pick if the ping pong balls do not fall in their favor. The team with the worst record is guaranteed a top-five pick, and by winning five of their last eight games, they have ruined that for themselves.

2026 NBA Draft lottery odds as of March 23 | Tankathon

Of course, we cannot blame the team for winning games, especially since the team's morale is greatly improved from when they were on a historic losing streak. However, when viewing the long-term outlook of this franchise, it would be much more beneficial for them to string some losses together and climb back up the lottery standings.

The Kings have a 2.5-game cushion from the fifth-place Jazz. Unless anything crazy happens, the Kings will likely go into May's draft lottery with the fourth-best odds. Landing a top-four pick would be incredible, but they are given just a 48.1% chance to do so. These last ten games could get interesting for the Kings, especially with just three matchups against projected playoff teams.