Report Card Grades for Kings Rookies After First 30 Games

Despite going into the 2025 NBA Draft without a first-round pick, the Sacramento Kings came out as winners. After trading into the first round to select Nique Clifford with the 24th overall pick and taking Maxime Raynaud at pick 42, many experts were calling the rookie duo two of the biggest steals of the draft. Then, in undrafted free agency, the Kings signed big man Dylan Cardwell.

While these were all great pickups at the time, how are the three rookies faring after the first 30 games of the 2025-26 season? Here, we look at report card grades for each of the three rookies.

Nique Clifford

Clifford, 23, has averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.5 steals in 17.9 minutes per game so far this season. In 26 appearances and three starts, Clifford has proven that he is capable of being a rotational player in his young career, but he has not lived up to expectations.

Coming out of Colorado State, Clifford was recognized as a do-it-all wing with a versatile offensive skillset and impressive defensive tools. Of course, it is still early in his career, but Clifford has not shown much of that yet.

rook is cookin 🔥



Nique Clifford is up to 7 PTS on 3-3 FG in Q1 so far 😤 https://t.co/Enufjg7lMz pic.twitter.com/EgwUVC9nCT — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 21, 2025

However, Clifford has shown plenty of signs of being the player the Kings drafted him to be.

Sure, Clifford may still need some work before he is a reliable starter for the Kings, but he is having a rookie season far more productive than what numbers would suggest.

Rookie Grade: C+

Maxime Raynaud

Raynaud has been the star of the show in Sacramento, making the most of his starting position while Domantas Sabonis is sidelined with an injury. In eight starts this season, the 7-foot-1 big man has averaged 14.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 52.7% from the field.

With Sabonis involved in plenty of trade rumors, the Kings could look to Raynaud as their new long-term center, and I do not think many fans would complain about that decision. Raynaud has wildly exceeded expectations so far, and he has already proven that he can play at a high level alongside the starters.

Maxime Raynaud has been a bright spot for the Sacremento Kings pic.twitter.com/sWvuD7W3nR — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) December 19, 2025

Through 30 games this season, Raynaud has unquestionably been the steal of the 2025 draft and is cementing himself as the best second-round pick in his class. While he has plenty of room to grow, the 22-year-old out of Stanford could have star potential.

Rookie Grade: A

Dylan Cardwell

Cardwell, an undrafted big man out of Auburn, has only appeared in seven games for the Kings this season. While on a two-way contract, Cardwell could be one of Sacramento's most promising young studs.

In his seven appearances, Cardwell has averaged 3.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 16.7 minutes per game. Cardwell has played 16+ minutes in each of his last four games, including 26 in his most recent outing. With Sabonis and backup center Drew Eubanks both injured, it has opened the door for both rookie centers to shine.

Every Dylan Cardwell block from last night’s game against the Trail Blazers 😤 pic.twitter.com/goEPHfzYXl — SleeperKings (@SleeperSacKings) December 21, 2025

Cardwell has used his 6-foot-10 frame and five years of college experience to impress during his rookie season in the league. Of course, the Kings will want to continue to see more out of Cardwell, but the future looks very bright for the rookie big man.

Rookie Grade: C

