Kings Could Target $107 Million Star in Return for Domantas Sabonis Trade

The Sacramento Kings are expected to be sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and it seems like their star veterans could be the first to go. All-Stars like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan could each be on the move this season.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Toronto Raptors have expressed interest in Sabonis, and the Kings could potentially be eyeing standout guard RJ Barrett in return for the three-time All-Star center.

"It’s also worth noting that dating back to the summer, the Raptors expressed exploratory interest in Kings center Domantas Sabonis, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto reported.

"Should those Sabonis talks ever reignite with Toronto, it’s worth noting that Kings general manager Scott Perry drafted Raptors swingman RJ Barrett when he was with the Knicks and remains fond of him. Since last season, when HoopsHype reported Barrett was discussed in the Brandon Ingram trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto has continued to gauge the trade market on his value, sources said."

Could Kings trade Sabonis for Barrett?

Nov 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Raptors are in a position to compete in the Eastern Conference, but they are certainly a piece or two away from legitimately reaching that level. While acquiring Sabonis would be a risk, it could be one they are willing to take as they try to make the most of their Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes duo.

When Kings' Scott Perry was the GM of the New York Knicks, they took a swing on Barrett with the third overall pick. In 2019, Perry undoubtedly had high hopes for Barrett, and that likely has not changed six years later.

This season, the 25-year-old wing is averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game with 50.6/35.6/72.5 shooting splits. Not to mention, Barrett is the same age as Kings forward Keegan Murray and just older than Nique Clifford (23) and Maxime Raynaud (22). By swapping out 29-year-old Sabonis for 25-year-old Barrett, the Kings' timeline would make much more sense, as long as they also trade away LaVine and DeRozan.

Barrett is not the home-run acquisition that many fans are likely hoping for, but a package centered around the Raptors' standout wing could be an attractive return for the Kings.

