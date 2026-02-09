Kings Announce Six-Player Injury Report vs. Pelicans

After falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sacramento Kings' losing streak has extended to 12 games. This 12-game losing streak is tied for the Kings' longest ever in their Sacramento era, and a loss on Monday night would officially make history.

The Kings are traveling to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, giving fans some must-watch TV between two teams with a combined record of 26-82. But even the Pelicans have not been as cold as the Kings, as New Orleans is coming off an upset win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Not only do the Kings have the NBA's worst record, but they have not been able to win on the road. The Kings have won just three of their 26 road games this season, setting up a potential disaster on Monday night in New Orleans. To make matters worse, the Kings are dealing with several key injuries.

Kings list six players on injury report

The Kings have been dealing with some key injuries recently, with Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Keegan Murray all banged up, and Monday's game in New Orleans will not be much better for them. The Kings' full injury report:

Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE (lower back inflammation)

Doug McDermott - QUESTIONABLE (right shoulder soreness)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye iritis)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger soreness)

Malik Monk - OUT (illness)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Of course, the Kings would benefit from getting Sabonis back on the floor after a two-game absence, but Sacramento has certainly enjoyed seeing its rookie center duo of Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell shine. Sabonis' injury problems this season have been somewhat of a blessing for the Kings, as it has given them the chance to see what these rookies can do, and they should be thoroughly impressed.

With LaVine, Hunter, Monk, and Murray all sidelined, though, the Kings' depth takes a major hit. Still, though, it gives their young guys more of a chance to step up, as we will likely see another high-usage game from rookie guard Nique Clifford.

Nique Clifford tonight:



30 Points

4 Rebounds

4 Assists

2 Steals

2 Blocks

12/19 FGM

5/9 3PM

40 Minutes pic.twitter.com/JReQc8ShGc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 8, 2026

It would be very rewarding for the Kings' young guys if they could pull out a win in New Orleans without some of their veterans on the floor, but they will still have help from guys like DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook to try to snap their 12-game losing streak.

Pelicans' injury report

The Pelicans are almost at full strength heading into Monday's matchup in New Orleans, with just one injury to note. The Pelicans' full injury report:

Dejounte Murray - OUT (right Achilles rupture)

New Orleans has managed to win four of their last eight games, which, in hindsight, has helped the Kings more than it has helped the Pelicans. Due to the Pelicans' recent success and the Kings' recent losing streak, Sacramento is sitting well-positioned to finish with the league's worst record, which would secure them a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Kings and Pelicans are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. PT in New Orleans on Monday for a battle between two of the NBA's three worst teams.

