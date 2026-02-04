Kings vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Lists Domantas Sabonis and Ja Morant

For their final game before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. On the Kings' side, De'Andre Hunter is anticipated to make his debut after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers, while this matchup marks the first game of a new era for the Grizzlies.

This is Memphis' first game since trading former Defensive Player of the Year forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz. With rumors also heating up about star point guard Ja Morant, things are rocky in Memphis, and things are not much different in Sacramento. With trade rumors continuing to rain over both of these franchises, even being connected to each other, Wednesday's matchup could be interesting.

Kings list Domantas Sabonis on injury report

Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Three-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis is a major trade candidate ahead of Thursday's deadline. Is it possible that we have already seen Sabonis play his last game in a Kings uniform? He has already missed the Kings' last two games and is once again listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup. The Kings' full injury report:

Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE (lower back soreness)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Sabonis has been concerningly banged up this season, appearing in just 18 of Sacramento's 51 games. While there is no guarantee the Kings would have been a playoff contender with a healthy Sabonis, his injuries have certainly not helped en route to a league-worst 12-39 record.

Playing without Keegan Murray certainly has not helped either, as the team's best defender has appeared in just 19 games this season. Even if Sabonis is on the sideline alongside Murray for Wednesday's game, though, the Kings have a leg up on a shorthanded Grizzlies team.

Grizzlies rule out Ja Morant among seven players vs. Kings

Dec 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Ja Morant has been another big name on the trade market leading up to Thursday's deadline, and the Kings continue to get brought up as a potential suitor. While many outlets report that the Kings' interest is "minimal," as The Stein Line's Jake Fischer puts it, the connection is worth monitoring.

Morant is set to miss his seventh straight game on Wednesday night in Sacramento, but they are dealing with several key absences alongside him after their eight-player trade with the Jazz. The Grizzlies' full injury report:

Santi Aldama - QUESTIONABLE (right knee injury management)

Brandon Clarke - OUT (right calf strain)

Ja Morant - OUT (left elbow UCL sprain)

Scotty Pippen Jr. - OUT (left great toe surgery recovery)

Walter Clayton Jr. - OUT (trade pending)

Kyle Anderson - OUT (trade pending)

Taylor Hendricks - OUT (trade pending)

Georges Niang - OUT (trade pending)

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

With seven players ruled out and one listed as questionable, the Grizzlies are in jeopardy of having just ten players available, including all three of their two-way guys.

Against a severely shorthanded Grizzlies team, the Kings have no excuses to lose Wednesday's matchup at home.

The Kings and Grizzlies are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Wednesday amid a flurry of trade rumors.

