NBA Mock Trade Sends Two Kings Fan-Favorites to Lakers

We’re 30 games into the season and one thing is clear; the Sacramento Kings need to make some moves. If the league was just like NBA 2k, Scott Perry would have likely shipped off Zach LaVine, Dennis Schroder, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis by now. Sadly, it takes a lot more than plugging some names in and hitting send when it comes to the actual NBA. It may be excruciating for fans, but the opposing team actually has to be interested in what the Kings are selling.

Sources: Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, one of the most dynamic Sixth Men in the league, has been made available in advance of Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Enter Malik Monk, who has officially been put on the trade block according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes. Unlike DeRozan, LaVine, and Schroder, he is still just 27 years old and has a ton of good years left in him while making a reasonable $18.8 million this season. Monk has seen his minutes reduced and has even had a few DNP-CDs over the past several games, however, Malik remains as productive as ever and would be a plug and play sixth man for almost any team in the league. In just under 23 minutes per game, Monk is averaging 12.4 points per game and is shooting a very respectable 41% from behind the 3-point line.

REPORT: Keon Ellis has recently been linked to the Lakers as a potential trade target

So why would the Kings even trade Monk? Well, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the Kings have too many guards to know what to do with. Because of their inexplicable roster decisions over the years, both Monk and Keon Ellis struggle to get consistent playing time while Devin Carter, the 13th overall pick in 2024, has only played in nine games this season. As much as the Kings would like to move one of their veteran guards instead, Monk and Ellis are the two that have the most value on the team right now, and both have reportedly drawn interest from a division rival.

Avert Your Eyes, Kings’ Fans

Trade Details:

Sacramento Kings Receive: Top 18 protected 1st Round Pick, Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Malik Monk, Keon Ellis

Why The Lakers Might Stay On The Phone

It’s no secret that the Lakers haven’t looked like a championship contender as of late. Los Angeles is 25th in defensive rating this season and that just isn’t good enough even when you have Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James on the roster. Along with that, the Lakers are 23rd in three-point percentage which makes life a lot harder for their three premier playmakers.

This is where Monk and Ellis can make a difference. Monk can slot into a bench unit that desperately needs a boost if the Lakers are going to compete with the likes of Oklahoma City and San Antonio in the loaded Western Conference. His shooting and secondary playmaking could be just what the Lakers are missing in the minutes that two of Reaves, Doncic, or James are off the court, and Monk could help keep the team afloat with Reaves set to miss at least a month with a calf strain.

OFFICIAL: The Lakers extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. As a result of the qualifying offers, Hachimura and Reaves become restricted free agents.

Even though Monk is far more than just salary filler, the crown jewel of this trade and the reason the Lakers may part with a first, is Keon Ellis. Ellis is a career 42% three-point shooter and one of the NBA’s better perimeter defenders, two things the Lakers need if they are going to maximize this season.

Other than Herb Jones, who is reportedly out of the Lakers’ price range, I don’t see many better fits than Ellis for what they’re missing. This trade might not be enough to turn the Lakers into title contenders, but Monk and Ellis are both young enough to fit in with Reaves and Doncic as LA enters its post-LeBron phase.

Why The Kings Call This In

Dec 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) moves the ball ahead of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Let’s be clear here, this trade isn’t about this year for the Kings. Rui Hachimura is a good, and probably underrated player, but the real benefit of acquiring him is his expiring $18 million salary. This move allows the Kings a bit more flexibility by cutting about $16 million off their books for next year, which they desperately need to do if they’re going to be stuck with LaVine, DeRozan, Schroder, and Sabonis’ contracts. I don’t have high hopes for Sacramento’s chances at turning Dalton Knecht into a solid NBA player, but getting a first-round pick is worth taking his salary back.

30 PTS 🔥 5 REB 🔥 6 3PM 🔥 59% FG



Dalton Knecht SHINES in his G League debut ⭐️ dropping 30PTS for the @SouthBayLakers with 6 3PM and knocking down 59% from the field

Monk and Ellis could easily be important pieces for the next phase of Kings’ basketball, but the decisions to add more and more redundant guards might force Perry’s hand. As much as fans may hate it, there’s no guarantee that the Kings will be able to move Schroder, DeRozan, or LaVine this season. If that’s the case, Sacramento needs to consider moving the two guards who have actual value around the league.

This deal allows the Lakers to sign Ellis to a new contract with his bird rights, and it gives Sacramento the chance to improve its cap situation while acquiring another pick in a loaded draft. The Kings’ roster issues are entirely self-inflicted, and in a perfect world, Ellis would be on a new contract, and Monk would be back in his sixth man spot. Unfortunately, that isn’t reality, and this deal might be the best-case scenario for the Kings as they look to (finally) rebuild.

