DeMar DeRozan Shares Emotional Thoughts on His NBA Future

Not many NBA stars choose to play for the Sacramento Kings, but in the 2024 offseason, six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan took the opportunity. Unfortunately for DeRozan, the team he signed on to play for quickly fell apart, as head coach Mike Brown was fired and star point guard De'Aaron Fox was traded within seven months of his signing.

Still, though, DeRozan is sticking around in Sacramento and looking to make the most of the late stage of his NBA career. At 36 years old and in year 17, DeRozan recently opened up about having the opportunity to still play basketball at this level.

"Yeah, I mean everybody got to find their own joy, whatever way that is," DeRozan said. "For me, you know, you can't take these moments for granted. Just being able to play the game of basketball. You know, me 17 years in, you never know when your last game going to be. So for me, just being able to have the ability, the opportunity to still go out there and play, you know, for me, that's what keeps me going, keeps my joy there because you just never know. I'm closer to the end than anything. For me, I just want to enjoy every single moment that I have to play basketball."

DeRozan is taking it all in

DeRozan is having his worst statistical season in over a decade, averaging 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, but he continues to cement himself as a legend. In their most recent loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, DeRozan passed Steph Curry for 19th place on the NBA all-time scoring list.

DeRozan continues to make his case for a Hall of Fame bid, as every player in the top 45 of the all-time scoring leaderboard is either a Hall of Famer or still active, making it hard to deny DeRozan a spot among the greats. Regardless, though, it is good to hear that DeRozan is simply happy to still be playing basketball.

Ahead of the trade deadline and shortly after, many fans wanted DeRozan to either get traded or bought out so that he could sign with a playoff team. Having a player of his caliber, especially as his NBA career inches closer to its end, rotting on the worst team in the league is unfortunate.

Taking on a new role

Feb 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) looks up after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As the Kings look toward the future, DeRozan has taken a significant back seat in favor of the team's younger talent. DeRozan was asked about his transition into a new role as the franchise focuses on its young core.

"I mean, it's tough. From a competitor's standpoint, you just want to go out there and play, compete, and go out there and try to win games. It's tough because nobody ever wants to be in this situation that we're in as a team," DeRozan said.

The Kings will likely do what they can to help DeRozan find a new home this offseason, as the veteran forward deserves an opportunity to compete in meaningful games again.