Kings Downgrade Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status for Pelicans Game

The Sacramento Kings have been dealing with some notable injuries throughout the 2025-26 season, leading to a league-worst 12-42 record. Three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis has certainly dealt with his fair share of injuries this season, and it is not getting any better.

Sabonis has played in just 19 of Sacramento's first 54 games this season, headlined by a two-month absence due to a partially torn meniscus in his left knee. Since returning to action, though, Sabonis has continued to deal with injury problems. Now, the star big man is set to miss his third straight game with back issues.

After initially listing him as questionable for Monday's road game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Kings have downgraded Sabonis to out with lower back inflammation.

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) takes a shot before a game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Kings rule out Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis is now set to miss his 36th game of the season, and at this point, we likely will not see him on the floor again until after the All-Star break.

While his opportunities have been limited this season due to injuries, Sabonis is averaging 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 54.3% from the field and 18.5% from three-point range. Sabonis went six straight years of averaging 18+ points, 12+ rebounds, and 5+ assists per game, but his production has taken a massive hit this season.

Not only has Sabonis regressed statistically, but there is nothing to prove that he is making the Kings better when on the court. The Kings are 3-16 (.158) when he plays this season and 9-26 (.257) when he doesn't, and he has the second-worst net rating in the NBA of players who average at least 25 minutes per game. In his defense, though, most of the Kings' roster is toward the bottom of the league in net rating.

The Sacramento Kings will have $143 million on the sideline today due to injury/illness.



Domantas Sabonis (back)

Zach LaVine (finger)

Keegan Murray (ankle)

De’Andre Hunter (eye)

Malik Monk (illness)



Wild. — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) February 8, 2026

While Sabonis has been far from the Kings' best player this season, and certainly not his All-Star self, it sucks not to have him on the court this often. Sabonis is joining Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, Malik Monk, and De'Andre Hunter on the Kings' sideline for Monday's game, as the team cannot catch a break with these injuries.

The bright side

While the Kings would love to see their lineup at full strength, these injuries continue to give their young guys the chance for extra opportunities, especially in crunch time. With Sabonis sidelined, rookies Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell have shown the franchise that their center position is in good hands for the future.

Cardwell, especially, has made the most of Sabonis' injury, as it helped him earn a standard contract after showing out in backup minutes behind Raynaud. Once the Kings move on from Sabonis, likely in the offseason, they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they have Raynaud and Cardwell to lean on. Monday's game in New Orleans will be another chance for them to prove it as well.

The Kings and Pelicans are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. PT in New Orleans on Monday, although Sacramento will be a bit shorthanded as they look to snap a 12-game losing streak.

Recommended Articles