Kings' Keegan Murray Leaves Rockets Game With Injury

The Sacramento Kings are coming off their first win in over a month, but have their hands full against a talented Houston Rockets team on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately for the Kings, even as they try to stay competitive, injuries keep piling on. With less than four minutes left in the first quarter of Wednesday's matchup in Houston, Kings forward Keegan Murray landed awkwardly after a block attempt and appeared to suffer an ankle injury. The 25-year-old forward limped to the locker room and is officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Keegan Murray went to the Kings locker room after appearing to land awkwardly on this play

Keegan Murray suffers an ankle injury

Murray previously missed 20 consecutive games due to a left ankle sprain, and Murray appeared to reinjure that same ankle on Wednesday night. This was just Murray's fifth game back since his extended absence, and his 23rd appearance of the season.

The Kings are already playing without Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Dylan Cardwell, and De'Andre Hunter, so missing Murray as well is costly. Head coach Doug Christie explained how important it was for the Kings to finally snap their 16-game losing streak on Monday, but with Murray now sidelined, the Kings are unlikely to pair that win with another.

Heading into Wednesday's matchup, the Kings were shockingly leading the season series with the Rockets through three games. A 17-point first-quarter performance from Russell Westbrook has kept the Kings somewhat afloat early in Wednesday's game, but things are not trending in the right direction.

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half

While an upset win in Houston would be great, the focus has certainly shifted to the severity of Murray's injury. Murray has now suffered a second left ankle injury just two months into 2026, and if the Kings are concerned about it in the slightest, there could be reason to shut him down for another extended period.

The Kings are just 13-46 before the result of Wednesday's matchup, and the health of their 25-year-old standout forward as they enter a rebuilding phase is undoubtedly a top priority.

The Kings have already ruled out three players (Sabonis, LaVine, and Hunter) for the rest of the season, with Cardwell expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle sprain of his own. If they are forced to add Murray to that list, the rest of their 2025-26 campaign is truly a wash.

Murray finished his night with just three points and one rebound on 0-3 shooting from the field, but for the fourth-year forward who is looking to get his rhythm back, in-game reps are so important. It is crushing to see him go down with another injury.