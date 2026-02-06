Kings vs. Clippers Injury Report Reveals Darius Garland's Status

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and despite being expected to make some major changes, the Sacramento Kings stayed relatively quiet. Besides a three-team deal that sent Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for De'Andre Hunter, the Kings made no moves at this year's deadline.

The Cavaliers made another big trade at the deadline, as they sent Darius Garland to the LA Clippers in exchange for James Harden. Now, the Kings are hosting the new-look Clippers on Friday night and the Cavaliers on Saturday. However, Garland is not ready to make his Clippers debut yet. Garland has been ruled out of Friday's game in Sacramento, along with the Clippers' new acquisitions.

Kings list Sabonis on injury report

The Kings could also be facing a couple of key absences, with Keegan Murray still sidelined and Domantas Sabonis listed as questionable for Friday's game.

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Many expected Sabonis to get moved before Thursday's trade deadline, yet here we are on Friday, and he is still on the roster. The three-time All-Star had been rumored to have interest from teams like the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, but no deal was finalized. Sabonis will be sticking around in Sacramento for at least the rest of the season, but he continues to deal with injuries anyway.

Sabonis recently missed two straight games with a back injury before returning to what was expected to be his last game in a Kings uniform. He could be moved back to the bench now, though. The Kings' full injury report:

Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE (lower back soreness)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Since the Kings still have their core intact, even though most fans are upset about it, it would be great to see what they can do at full strength. Through 52 games, now 53, the Kings have yet to see their lineup fully healthy. While injuries are not the main reason that they are just 12-40 on the season, it is unfortunate that we haven't seen this roster play together yet.

Clippers are without three new additions

Feb 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers Darius Garland sits in the stands as he watches the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Of course, the Harden-Garland swap was the headlining move of the Clippers' trade deadline, but they also sent Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and draft capital. However, none of their new additions will be available to make their debut on Friday. The Clippers' injury report:

Bradley Beal - OUT (left hip fracture)

Darius Garland - OUT (trade pending)

Isaiah Jackson - OUT (trade pending)

Bennedict Mathurin - OUT (trade pending)

With Harden and Zubac out the door, and Garland, Jackson, and Mathurin all unavailable, the Clippers will be shorthanded for Friday's matchup in Sacramento. Of course, with Kawhi Leonard leading the charge, the Clippers will still give the Kings some trouble.

However, after a ten-game losing streak, the Kings would love to do all they can to take down their divisional rival while they ride the high of their eventful trade deadline.

The Kings and Clippers are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Friday, available to stream on Prime Video.

Recommended Articles