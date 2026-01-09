Kings Rule Out Two Starters in Injury Report vs. Warriors

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors were seen as a growing rivalry after facing off in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, but this season, the two teams are on completely different spectrums again.

While the Warriors have not had their ideal season, they are 20-18 through 38 games, which looks great compared to Sacramento's disastrous 8-29 mark. The two teams are set to face off in San Francisco on Friday night, and on top of the Warriors being significantly better than the Kings on paper, Sacramento is dealing with a couple of significant injuries.

Kings rule out two starters

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) talks with forward Keegan Murray (13) during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Kings have yet to see their lineup at full strength this season due to injuries, and Friday's game will be no different. The Kings remain without Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray, as being down two starters has become their usual. The Kings' full injury report:

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Sabonis has appeared in just 11 of Sacramento's 37 games this season, and there is still no return in sight. In those 11 appearances, Sabonis has averaged 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 51% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc.

It is clear that the Kings' current roster does not bring the best out of Sabonis, but it is also hard to gauge how he fits when he is barely on the court. And, when he was on the court, Murray was sidelined.

Now, Murray is sidelined again with an ankle sprain and is set to miss the next three to four weeks. This is a huge blow for this Kings team that desperately needs Murray's defense on the floor, and more injuries in general are the last thing they need.

The Sacramento Kings say forward Keegan Murray has a moderate left ankle sprain, an MRI revealed, and will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. Another tough injury blow to the Kings, who have the league's third-worst record at 8-28. pic.twitter.com/Y7JjdD7OBh — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 6, 2026

While Murray is undoubtedly one of Sacramento's most important players, he has been struggling to shoot the ball. Murray is shooting a career-low 27.2% from three-point range, averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Sure, Murray has been the Kings' best defender, and his 2.8 stocks (steals + blocks) per game certainly show it, but his offensive struggles have been worrisome.

Of course, the Kings would still love to see both Murray and Sabonis on the floor, regardless, but at least this gives other guys an opportunity to step up.

Warriors' injury report vs. Kings

The Warriors have dealt with some injuries throughout their 2025-26 campaign, but they are fairly healthy heading into Friday's matchup. Most notably, the Warriors will have Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green all available. The Warriors' full injury report:

Seth Curry - OUT (left sciatic nerve irritation)

Gary Payton II - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Sure, the Warriors are losing two deep rotational players for Friday's game, but they are at a serious health advantage over the Kings.

It is also worth noting that Jonathan Kuminga will be available to play, as the Kings continue to be thrown into trade rumors for the young Warriors forward. While the Warriors reportedly stay firm on lacking interest in any Kings players, maybe Friday's matchup could change their minds.

After logging DNPs in each of their last three games, Kings guard Malik Monk is confirmed to re-enter the lineup, per head coach Doug Christie. Monk was a huge name in trade rumors with the Warriors over the offseason, so it only makes sense for the star sixth man to get some time in San Francisco on Friday.

This matchup between the Kings and Warriors, which should cause many trade discussions, is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT on Friday.

