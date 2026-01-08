New Report Lists Kings as Number One Suitor for Jonathan Kuminga

In what seems like a never-ending cycle, the Sacramento Kings continue to be connected to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga as the NBA trade deadline approaches. The Kings were connected to the young wing all offseason, but no deal materialzed due to the complications around his restricted free agency and the need for it to be a sign-and-trade.

But now with Kuminga's trade availability just a week away (January 15th), rumors are beginning to swirl again between the two Northern California teams. And according to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Kings still appear to be the frontrunner to trade for Kuminga if he gets moved.

"The Kings do appear to be the number one suitor, and I think that puts them in a position of strength," Amick stated. "It seems like it would have to be a three team deal, because the Warriors are not interest in what the Kings have to offer."

Sam Amick said the Sacramento Kings still "appear to be the number one suitor" for Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.



Just like in summer, the difficulty in the deal is that the Kings don't have anyone that the Warriors appear interested in. Malik Monk makes the most sense money-wise, but his long term deal (two years after this season) lowers his value, especially for the Warriors, who are trying to keep money off of their books going forward.

Finding a third team could end up being the key to the Kings finally bringing in Kuminga, but finding someone to take on Monk could be easier said than done. He's been on the trading block since the offseason, and hasn't been connected to many teams lately outside of the Minnesota Timberwolves .

No First Rounder

The good news for the Kings is that Kuminga's value hasn't gone up since the season started. If anything, it's gone down, and as a result, Sacramento is no longer willing to include a first-round pick in the swap.

Amick went on to confirm what ESPN's Anthony Slater reported earlier this week in regards to the Kings taking their first-round pick off the table in the deal for the young wing.

"The first-round pick, the protected pick, that was on the table when they discussed this trade in the summer time, that went bye-bye. Now who knows, maybe the Warriors could convince them to put it back in at the end, but it's a pretty hard stance right now that that's off the table."

Scott Perry being able to bring in Kuminga without giving up any picks would be a huge win for the Kings. Even if he doesn't turn into a star like the Kings are hoping, it would be a low-risk move with Kuminga under contract for the rest of this season and then a $24.3 million player option for next year.

Time to Experiment

The other positive for Sacramento is that they could completely turn the reigns over to Kuminga for the remainder of this season. At 8-29 they are one of the worst teams in the league. They could lean into seeing what Kuminga could do as the number one option while wins and losses don't matter.

It would also give him time to build his connection with the other young players on the roster in Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and eventually Keegan Murray when he returns from injury.

The four of them would at least bring a level of excitement that is missing from Sacramento this season. The young players are playing extremely well for the positions they are in, but the Kings still don't have a young star to build around going forward. Kuminga would immediately come in and fit that mold, at least on a trial basis.

