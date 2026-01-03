Kings Staying Optimistic After Maxime Raynaud's Injury in Suns Game

The Sacramento Kings have been extremely underwhelming this season, winning just eight of their first 35 games, but rookie big man Maxime Raynaud has been a glaring bright spot for them.

However, in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Phoenix Suns, Raynaud suffered a scary knee injury that kept him sidelined for the final few minutes of action. Raynaud went down holding his knee with just over four minutes left on the clock after setting a screen for Russell Westbrook, and ultimately had to be helped to the locker room.

Maxime Raynaud was helped off the court after appearing to injure his knee on this play

Maxime Raynaud is not worried about the injury

While the injury looked scary, Raynaud is not too worried about it. After the game, the standout rookie assured that he was going to be fine.

"I'll be fine," Raynaud said, per The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman. "It was just scary. ... I think it was just an unpleasing sensation you’re not used to."

Raynaud has been incredible this season, averaging 13.8 points and 9.1 rebounds in 13 starts while filling in for the injured Domantas Sabonis. Raynaud has quickly emerged as the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft after being selected 42nd overall, and is even an All-Rookie First Team candidate, but a long-term injury would definitely change things.

Doug Christie comments on Raynaud's injury

Doug Christie was unsure of the severity of Maxime Raynaud's injury:



“He was smiling. So that's always good, but always fingers crossed for young players, he plays so hard he plays with his heart. When you see stuff like that, it just doesn't necessarily sit well with you.” — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) January 3, 2026

In his postgame presser, Kings head coach Doug Christie also commented on the injury, showing a bit more concern for his rookie big man. Still, though, they sound confident that it is nothing serious.

“He was smiling," Christie told Biderman. "So that's always good, but always fingers crossed for young players, he plays so hard he plays with his heart. When you see stuff like that, it just doesn't necessarily sit well with you.”

If the Kings have to play without Sabonis, Raynaud, and injured veteran center Drew Eubanks, they would certainly be in trouble. With his MRI results set to be released on Saturday, the Kings will quickly learn how much trouble their frontcourt will be in, but they are hoping that Raynaud does not have to miss any time.

Still, an injury to Raynaud would set up some extra opportunities for others, like two-way rookie center Dylan Cardwell, who fans would love to see more of. Regardless, it sounds like Raynaud's injury is not too significant, which is exactly what the franchise wants to hear about their standout rookie.

