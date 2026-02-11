Kings' Maxime Raynaud Makes Big Jump in Latest NBA Rookie Ladder

The Sacramento Kings' 2025-26 season has been overshadowed by their immense disappointment, showcasing a 12-43 record with one game left before the All-Star break. However, there have been bright spots for the Kings, despite popular belief that everything is a living nightmare in Sacramento.

Arguably, the biggest bright spot for the Kings this season has been rookie center Maxime Raynaud, and the 42nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is getting some league-wide recognition. While Raynaud was left out of the Rising Stars competition this weekend, he has made a huge jump on NBA.com's latest rookie ladder.

After being ranked as the eighth-best rookie in the last release, Raynaud has jumped into the top five of Wednesday's rookie ladder. Raynaud is now slotted in the fifth spot, sitting only behind Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe, and Derik Queen.

https://t.co/Fw17VJIaVA’s latest Rookie Ladder:



1. ​Cooper Flagg

2. ​Kon Knueppel

3. ​VJ Edgecombe

4. ​Derik Queen

5. ​Maxime Raynaud

6. ​Cedric Coward

7. ​Egor Dëmin

8. ​Dylan Harper

9. ​Ace Bailey

10. ​Caleb Love pic.twitter.com/v7q2Gkuffv — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 11, 2026

Raynaud ranked as the fifth-best rookie

Raynaud is coming off an incredible performance, leading the Kings with 21 points and 19 rebounds in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on 8-14 shooting from the field. The 7-foot-1 big man has been very impressive for the Kings this season, especially while three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis deals with various injuries.

"Raynaud turned in his best Domantas Sabonis impersonation yet within the Kings’ loss at New Orleans on Monday. The 22-year-old Frenchman ranks 11th among his Draft class in total points, third in rebounds and ninth in blocks, serious sleeper stuff for a guy chosen 42nd," NBA.com's Steve Aschburner wrote.

21 PTS 👑 19 REB 👑 8/14 FG



What a night for the ROOKIE! Maxime Raynaud hauled down a career-high in rebounds during a near 20-20 effort for the @sacramentokings. #GLeagueAlum pic.twitter.com/pSGrtWlMcZ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 10, 2026

It is also worth noting that Raynaud is one of just two players on this rookie ladder who were not a lottery pick, joined by Portland Trail Blazers guard Caleb Love in tenth, who went undrafted. The Kings undoubtedly got a second-round steal, and the 22-year-old French big man should continue to improve.

It is a shame that Raynaud will not be representing the Kings at All-Star weekend among the Rising Stars, because it is hard to say he does not deserve to be there, but he should at least be honored at the end of the season with an All-Rookie bid.

In fact, the Kings have two other rookies who are making strong cases for themselves as well. Nique Clifford and Dylan Cardwell certainly deserve their flowers, and all three rookies are cementing themselves as a very important part of Sacramento's future plans.

In 29 starts this season, Raynaud has averaged 11.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 57.4% from the field. While Raynaud will not necessarily have a case in the Rookie of the Year race, he has exceeded expectations.

As the Kings already look toward the 2026 NBA Draft lottery, Raynaud and the other rookies should continue to get extra opportunities down the stretch of the season.

Recommended Articles