Kings Urged to Make Big DeMar DeRozan Decision

The Sacramento Kings are now 12-44 on the season heading into the All-Star break, and after making just one move at the trade deadline, there is not much hope surrounding the organization. There are truly only two bright spots: the Kings' lottery position and the development of the rookies.

Sacramento's young guys are shining, despite the Kings being on a 14-game losing streak, while their veterans are taking a backseat. DeMar DeRozan, a 36-year-old who is in his 17th NBA season, was expected to get moved at the trade deadline, but he is now stuck in Sacramento with his career winding down. For a team with the worst record in the league, having one of the oldest rosters is terrible.

While the speculation of the Kings potentially buying out DeRozan's contract was shut down after the trade deadline, Sactown Sports 1140's Matt George is urging the franchise to reconsider.

"Does [DeRozan] really need to go through this? Now over 50 games in, is he going to teach the young guys really that much more between now and the end of the season, than what he's gone through right now? And should the Sacramento Kings, maybe even do the right thing, by letting him go at this point in his career, sign somewhere else, and play meaningful basketball?" George asked.

Should the Kings buyout DeRozan?

George makes a compelling argument that the Kings, despite their immense failure, could do DeRozan a solid by letting him walk. DeRozan is one of the greatest scorers the league has seen, but he has not seen much team success. Now, with his career winding down, he is on the worst team in the league, and his only hope of that changing is to be bought out.

Does it make as much financial sense for the Kings to buyout DeRozan's contract? No, but for a franchise with a bad reputation, showing that they care about their players could pay off.

"I don't blame him for going like, 'I'm just wasting the final years of my career right now in Sacramento,'" George said.

DeMar DeRozan was PISSED last night 😳 pic.twitter.com/Hu0bLB4VDK — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 10, 2026

DeRozan's frustrations were clear when he slammed a water bottle on the floor while the Kings were being blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans earlier in the week, and who can blame him? There is reason for everyone in the Kings' organization to be frustrated, especially the veteran players.

It was incredible when a six-time All-Star of DeRozan's caliber chose to come to Sacramento, but the team has completely changed since he made that decision. Before his first season even came to an end, the Kings parted ways with head coach Mike Brown and franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox. Things quickly went away from what DeRozan signed up for, and not being able to find a trade for him has only made matters worse.

There should be some hope that the Kings can find a worthwhile trade for the veteran forward in the offseason, when he will be on an expiring contract that is not fully guaranteed. It seems like he will be spending the rest of the 2025-26 season with the Kings, but there has to be some consideration of letting him go.

