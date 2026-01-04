Kings Have Two of NBA's Worst Lineups This Season

The Sacramento Kings have lost four consecutive games to fall to 8-27 on the season, and it is no secret that they are one of the NBA's worst teams. With nearly every power ranking listing them as a bottom-four team in the league, despite playing the toughest schedule and constantly dealing with injuries, the Kings have had a disastrous season.

In fact, the Kings have two of the four worst five-man lineups in the entire NBA.

According to Cleaning The Glass, the Kings' five-man lineup of Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Precious Achiuwa, and Maxime Raynaud is the worst of any in the league that has played 150+ possessions, with a net rating of -31.2. To make matters worse, their lineup of Dennis Schroder, Westbrook, Zach LaVine, DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis is the fourth-worst, with a net rating of -17.2.

Worst 5-Man Lineups in the NBA so far...



What stands out? pic.twitter.com/LY0ZRn8Z2V — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) January 3, 2026

What's going on in Sacramento?

The only two players who appear in both lineups are Westbrook and DeRozan, but that does not mean they are the problem. The biggest problem in Sacramento is the poor roster construction, as even though they have assembled a group of talented players, they simply do not form a cohesive team.

With the trade deadline just a month away, the Kings should be gearing up to make some major changes. With only a few young pieces to build around, the Kings need to trade away their veterans for future-minded assets.

However, even with poor roster construction, you have to question whether there is a coaching issue as well. The Kings are the only team with multiple lineups among the league's worst, and while that is certainly a testament to a fault from the front office, Doug Christie's job cannot be safe.

The Kings are in a tough position moving forward, with some major changes likely to be made all around, and the future of this franchise lies in the hands of Scott Perry. Luckily, the veteran GM seems capable of turning things around in Sacramento, but it will take a lot.

If the Kings continue to struggle with some of the NBA's worst lineups, they should at least be in a position to land a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which would massively help their rebuild.

