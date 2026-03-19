Several Key Starters Listed on Kings vs. 76ers Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings' unexpected hot streak came to a screeching halt when they fell by 28 points to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, but they will have a chance to pick up another win on Thursday. Before the blowout Spurs loss, the Kings won four of their previous five games, and now head into a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Kings have dealt with an abundance of injuries throughout the 2025-26 season, and while they will be severely shorthanded for Thursday's game, so will the 76ers. 13 total players have been listed on the injury report for this matchup, including several key starters.

Kings add Nique Clifford to injury report

Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Kings can deal with some injuries to their veterans at this point in the season, but they want their young guys to get as many reps as possible. Standout rookie guard Nique Clifford has been added to Thursday's injury report, listed as questionable to play. He joins several other key Kings players, including Keegan Murray, Malik Monk, and Devin Carter. The Kings' full injury report:

Nique Clifford - QUESTIONABLE (left hamstring soreness)

Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Devin Carter - OUT (right calf contusion)

Drew Eubanks - OUT (left thumb UCL tear repair)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus tear)

The Kings are now without Sabonis, LaVine, Hunter, and Eubanks for the rest of the season, with Murray also sidelined for multiple weeks. While there is no guarantee the Kings would be any more successful if healthy, these extensive injuries have certainly not done them any favors.

Despite all of these injuries, though, the Kings will still have an opportunity to take down the 76ers, who are also dealing with key absences.

76ers rule out Tyrese Maxey

Mar 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) on the court during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 76ers have also caught the injury bug, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey is set to miss his seventh consecutive game. To make matters worse, former MVP center Joel Embiid is also expected to miss Thursday's game, as he has been given a doubtful tag after missing their last ten games. Paul George is also still out due to a league suspension. The 76ers' full injury report:

Joel Embiid - DOUBTFUL (right oblique strain)

Tyrese Maxey - OUT (right finger tendon strain)

Paul George - OUT (league suspension)

Kelly Oubre Jr. - OUT (left elbow sprain)

Johni Broome - OUT (right knee surgery recovery)

The 76ers will be down each member of their "big three," but that is certainly nothing they are not used to. Philadelphia has been banged up all season, but likely missing four of their top five scorers could give the Kings a chance on Thursday night.

The Kings and 76ers are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Thursday.