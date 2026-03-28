Several Starters Listed on Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings have lost four of their last five games to make up some ground in the NBA Draft lottery race, moving to 19-55 on the season with just eight more games left. For the third game of a five-game road trip, the Kings are traveling to face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

The Hawks have been heating up recently, winning 14 of their last 16 games to move into sixth place in the East. While they are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics before the second night of a back-to-back, the Hawks are likely confident against a shorthanded Kings team.

Kings rule out six players

Mar 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Russell Westbrook (18) chats with official James Capers during a stop in play during the first half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

The Kings have been dealing with numerous injuries throughout the entire season, but they have really piled on down the stretch. On Saturday, the Kings have ruled out six key players, headlined by Russell Westbrook and Keegan Murray. The Kings' full injury report:

- Drew Eubanks: OUT (left thumb UCL repair)

- De'Andre Hunter: OUT (left eye retinal repair)

- Zach LaVine: OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

- Keegan Murray: OUT (left ankle sprain)

- Domantas Sabonis: OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

- Russell Westbrook: OUT (right toe joint irritation)

Fortunately for the Kings, they upgraded both Nique Clifford and Killian Hayes to available for Saturday's contest, despite initially being listed as questionable. Clifford and Hayes will likely be Sacramento's starting backcourt in Atlanta, while DeMar DeRozan, Precious Achiuwa, and Maxime Raynaud should round out the first five.

Hawks could be down multiple starters

Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) reacts after a basket against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On the second leg of a back-to-back, it was expected that the Hawks would let some of their key players have the night off. However, this could open the door for the Kings to pull off an upset in Atlanta. The Hawks have ruled out Onyeka Okongwu and Jonathan Kuminga, while listing Dyson Daniels as questionable. The Hawks' full injury report:

- Dyson Daniels: QUESTIONABLE (left great toe sprain)

- Jock Landale: QUESTIONABLE (right shoulder impingement)

- Jonathan Kuminga: OUT (left knee injury management)

- Onyeka Okongwu: OUT (left index finger sprain)

With both Daniels and Okongwu listed, the Hawks could be without two key starters. Of course, with their top duo of Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker available, the Kings will still have their hands full.

It is also worth noting that Kuminga, who the Kings expressed plenty of interest in last offseason and up to the trade deadline, will not be suiting up.

The Kings and Hawks are set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Atlanta on Saturday.