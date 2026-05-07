Why the Kings' Most Untouchable Player Isn’t on the Roster Yet

The Sacramento Kings have spent the last few seasons trying to balance win-now moves with long-term stability, but the reality is becoming harder to ignore. Their most untouchable asset is not currently wearing a Kings jersey, but instead sits in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery.

At the same time, the roster has recognizable names and established veterans, none of whom project as a true franchise cornerstone moving forward. That distinction is what makes the upcoming draft pick far more valuable than any current player on the roster. In many ways, the Kings’ future hinges less on who they already have and more on who they are about to select.

Getting a young centerpiece

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) and center Dylan Cardwell (32) and guard Nique Clifford (5) celebrate after lighting the beam in celebration of their victory against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Right now, the Kings’ so-called “young core” is already past the stage of being truly young by NBA standards. Players like Keegan Murray (25), Nique Clifford (24), Devin Carter (24), Dylan Cardwell (24), and Maxime Raynaud (23) are no longer developmental teenagers learning the ropes in the league. They are closer to being established rotation pieces than untapped prospects with superstar ceilings.

READ: Kings Trade Value Rankings: Who Holds the Most Value?

While each player brings value in specific roles, none currently projects as a franchise-altering centerpiece. That leaves a clear gap at the top of the roster that internal development alone is unlikely to fill. The Kings are essentially a team without a definitive long-term identity at the most important position: franchise cornerstone talent.

Because of that reality, the Kings should be fully open to aggressive roster reshaping around their veteran core. Players like Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine could all become part of a bidding war if the right opportunity presents itself. These are productive, high-level NBA players, but they are not the type of assets you prioritize over a potential top pick in a loaded draft.

What's the goal?

Mar 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) talks with guard Zach LaVine (8) during a timeout against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The key decision for Sacramento is simple: maximize the value of their veterans without touching the one asset that can change the franchise’s trajectory entirely. That 2026 lottery pick has to remain off limits in every conversation, regardless of the trade offer or short-term outcome. The difference between keeping that pick and moving it could define the next decade of Kings basketball.

Ultimately, everything circles back to the draft and the opportunity it presents. If the Kings land a top-three to top-five selection, that player immediately becomes the most important piece of the franchise. That kind of prospect brings a level of upside and contractual control that no current roster player can match. It is the type of foundational talent that can reshape timelines, elevate rosters, and stabilize long-term direction.

For a team stuck between competing now and building for later, that pick represents clarity. The Kings’ most untouchable player is not in Sacramento yet, but they are very close to being within reach, and that decision will determine what comes next.

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