The One Player Kings Can’t Afford to Lose This Offseason

The Sacramento Kings enter a pivotal offseason with several roster decisions looming, but none may be more important than what they do with Precious Achiuwa. In a season defined by inconsistency and missed expectations, Achiuwa has quietly become one of the most valuable and reliable contributors on the roster.

What started as a depth addition has evolved into a consistent starting role, with Achiuwa proving he can handle extended minutes and responsibilities. His production, energy, and versatility have stood out on a team that has been searching for stability. If Sacramento is serious about building a competitive roster moving forward, letting a player like Achiuwa walk would create a gap they are not currently equipped to fill.

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Achiuwa’s statistical growth tells a clear story of development and opportunity. He has taken a noticeable step forward as a scorer, averaging around double figures while shooting efficiently from the field this season. His rebounding has also been a consistent strength, averaging 6.7 rebounds per game this season while playing tough minutes in the frontcourt.

More importantly, his recent stretch of games has showcased further growth, including multiple high-impact performances and double-doubles that highlight his ability to impact winning. As his role increased, especially as a starter, his production followed, proving that his numbers are not just situational but scalable. That kind of upward trajectory is exactly what teams look for when identifying players worth investing in.

The Versatility He Provides

Beyond the raw numbers, Precious Achiuwa brings something Sacramento has been missing for years: true frontcourt versatility. He can defend multiple positions, switch onto guards, protect the rim in stretches, and still rebound at a high level for his size. Offensively, he thrives as an energy player finishing at the rim, running the floor, and cleaning up second-chance opportunities.

This ability to fit into multiple lineup configurations gives the Sacramento Kings the flexibility they have struggled to find in recent seasons. Whether playing alongside another big or sliding into smaller lineups, Achiuwa consistently provides value. In today’s NBA, where versatility often determines success, his skill set is not just helpful; it is essential.

Another key factor is his age and long-term upside. Still in the early stages of his prime, Achiuwa offers Sacramento both present production and future growth potential. Players with his combination of athleticism, defensive instincts, and improving offensive efficiency often continue to develop into even more impactful contributors.

The Kings have lacked players who can bridge effort, defense, and versatility, and Achiuwa fills that role. Letting him leave would not just mean losing a contributor; it would mean losing a player who fits exactly what the roster has been missing. That kind of loss would be difficult to replace through free agency or the draft.

What His Contract Could Look Like

Financially, retaining Precious Achiuwa should be a priority even if it requires difficult decisions elsewhere on the roster. With multiple contenders likely to pursue him in free agency due to his versatility and production, the Kings will need to be competitive with their offer.

"The most important thing is being somewhere where I'm wanted."

-Precious Achiuwa. He also said that he loves Sacramento and the low key feel of the city. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) April 13, 2026

A realistic contract projection would fall in the range of $6–10 million annually on a two- to three-year deal. That aligns closely with what Sacramento previously gave Trey Lyles, who signed for roughly $8 million per year. Given Achiuwa’s trajectory and impact, matching or slightly exceeding that figure would be justified. In a league where versatile bigs are always in demand, that type of deal could quickly become one of the better value contracts on the roster.

In the end, the Sacramento Kings cannot afford to lose Precious Achiuwa this offseason. He has emerged as a starter, improved his scoring and rebounding, and provided a level of defensive and lineup flexibility the team has lacked for years. More importantly, he represents a rare combination of present production and future upside.

For a franchise trying to stabilize and build toward sustained success, players like Achiuwa are exactly the type you keep, not the type you let walk. If Sacramento wants to avoid creating another hole in an already fragile roster, re-signing him needs to be at the top of their offseason priorities.