Precious Achiuwa Addresses Uncertain Future With Kings

Precious Achiuwa has quietly become one of the most impactful players for the Sacramento Kings during the team’s recent stretch, and following the Kings’ win last night, the forward addressed what his future in Sacramento might look like.

As the Kings continue battling through injuries and a shortened rotation, Achiuwa has taken on a larger role and delivered steady production on both ends of the floor. His energy, rebounding, and defensive versatility have stood out, giving Sacramento valuable frontcourt minutes as the team leans on its veterans and developing players.

After the game, Achiuwa was asked about the possibility of extending his time with the franchise. His answer made it clear how he feels about the organization and the city.

“Absolutely, I love Sacramento," Achiuwa said. "The city's embraced me. The team's embraced me. The organization, from the front office to my teammates and coaching staff, I've truly, truly loved being here, and I would really love to be here. I hope once the offseason comes around, they will be willing to have me come back."

Precious Achuiwa on potentially staying in Sacramento beyond this season: pic.twitter.com/y1o2eLyQpy — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 16, 2026

Why the Kings should re-sign Achiuwa

Achiuwa has been showing exactly why the Kings might want to keep him around. The 6-foot-8 forward has been producing in key areas, particularly on the glass, where his rebounding has helped Sacramento compete despite being understaffed. Over the course of the season, he has averaged around seven points and roughly five rebounds per game while shooting about 50 percent from the field, providing efficient minutes in the frontcourt.

Recently, however, his production has jumped when given extended opportunities. In one recent victory, Achiuwa finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds, showcasing the kind of two-way impact he can bring when he’s heavily involved. Earlier in the season, he also posted a career-high 29 points and 12 rebounds, further demonstrating growth in his game and his ability to dominate inside.

"PRECIOUS GOT VICIOUS"



16 points at halftime for Achiuwa! pic.twitter.com/epZC1SEKMA — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2026

Rebounding has become one of the most important parts of Achiuwa’s role in Sacramento’s system. His motor and physicality allow him to crash the boards on both ends of the floor, often creating extra possessions for a team that relies heavily on efficient offense. Even when his scoring fluctuates, Achiuwa consistently impacts the game through hustle plays, defensive switches, and rim protection.

That type of effort has made him an important complementary piece alongside the Kings’ veteran leaders and young contributors. As Sacramento continues to evaluate its roster, performances like these show why Achiuwa has carved out a meaningful role.

Achiuwa also made it clear that part of his desire to stay in Sacramento comes from the environment created by head coach Doug Christie. During his postgame comments, Achiuwa praised Christie not only for his basketball knowledge but also for his ability to connect with players on a personal level.

According to Achiuwa, Christie makes an effort to build relationships with his players beyond just what happens on the court. That connection has helped create a supportive locker-room culture, something players have repeatedly highlighted throughout the season. For Achiuwa, that relationship with the coaching staff has played a major role in his comfort with the team and the city.

Feb 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie talks with forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As the season continues, Achiuwa’s strong play and commitment to Sacramento could make him an intriguing piece of the Kings’ plans. The team is still navigating a rebuilding phase while giving young players opportunities to grow alongside veteran leadership.

In that environment, players who bring energy, toughness, and consistency become even more valuable. Achiuwa’s rebounding, versatility, and willingness to embrace his role have made him one of those players. If his recent performances are any indication, the Kings may have a tough decision ahead regarding how to secure his long-term future.

For now, however, Achiuwa seems happy right where he is, making an impact on the court while embracing the city he says he loves.