The One Player Most Likely to Be Moved by the Kings

It is no secret around the NBA that the Sacramento Kings are exploring nearly every option possible ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. After Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder, and Dario Saric got shipped off in a three-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls, in return for De'Andre Hunter, many fans are wondering what's next for the Kings.

While three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis has come up most in rumors ahead of the deadline, The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that "all signs point to Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis remaining in Sacramento" past the trade deadline. Trade talks with the Toronto Raptors have reportedly stalled, so if Sabonis is staying put, who else could be on the move?

Most likely King to be traded: Malik Monk

While this label could be handed to a number of players, it seems like Malik Monk is the most obvious trade candidate left in Sacramento. Especially after Sabonis talks fell through, moving on from Monk will likely be the Kings' main focus ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Monk, 28, was the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up just two years ago, and he has proven that he can still be a sparkplug off the bench for any team. As a high-level scorer and playmaker, in theory, Monk should demand some interest across the league. However, that has not seemed to be the case.

It remains unknown how much interest Monk has in the general trade market, but one team remains an intriguing suitor: the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the Timberwolves have seemingly shifted their entire focus to acquiring Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, what if that falls through? After trading away Mike Conley, the Timberwolves are in desperate need of a ball-handler, and Monk is sitting right there for the taking.

In January, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Timberwolves have shown interest in the Kings guard.

"The Minnesota Timberwolves are a team who have spoken with the Kings about Monk in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, but no firm offers have been made on that front, sources said," Siegel reported.

Monk could certainly be a valuable player on a playoff-caliber team, and the Kings have seemingly been ready to trade him since the offseason when they tried to ship him to the Golden State Warriors.

Whether or not the Timberwolves are the team to jump on Monk, if the Kings are to make any trades before Thursday afternoon, the standout sixth man seems like the most likely player to go.

Other trade candidates

Monk is the most likely King to get traded at this point, but there are some other notable names who could be moved. While Sabonis trade rumors have seemingly been shut down, the three-time All-Star could certainly still be on the move if things change before Thursday's deadline.

DeMar DeRozan is another name to monitor, as the veteran forward could certainly be valuable for teams looking for a high-level scorer on the wing. Another veteran in Russell Westbrook could be better off on a playoff contender if the Kings are looking to move on from the future Hall of Fame point guard.

Young guard Devin Carter, who has struggled to make his mark in Sacramento since they selected him 13th overall in 2024, could potentially be on the move under the right circumstances as well.

It is hard to predict what the Kings actually have in store ahead of Thursday's deadline, but by noon PT, we will know for sure what direction this team is heading. Whether it be Monk, DeRozan, or Sabonis, fans expect the franchise to do something.

