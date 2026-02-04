Kings Have New Plan for Domantas Sabonis Amid Trade Rumors

The Sacramento Kings have been involved in a number of trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline, but the most notable has been talk surrounding three-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis. Will he be moved? Where will he end up? What will the Kings get in return?

Well, after all of that speculation, things have changed. The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that, despite all of that noise, Sabonis is expected to remain in Sacramento past Thursday's trade deadline.

"All signs point to Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis remaining in Sacramento past tomorrow’s deadline. Per team sources, the Kings view the prospect of sending him to the Toronto Raptors as flat-lined, so to speak," Amick reported on Wednesday.

Just posted to our @TheAthletic NBA trade deadline live blog...



Sources say the Kings now expect to have Domantas Sabonis past tomorrow's deadline, as their talks with Toronto have flat-lined. Details here...https://t.co/wCKeapNR9h — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 4, 2026

Keep in mind, things can change before the trade deadline, but the Kings are simply trending toward keeping Sabonis for the time being.

The trades that fell through

Sabonis was undoubtedly expected to be moved before Thursday's deadline, with the Toronto Raptors named as the top suitor. However, with problems around Jakob Poeltl's long-term contract and disagreements over what picks should be included, those talks stalled.

Then, the focus shifted toward the Washington Wizards. NBA insider Marc J. Spears reported that the Kings and Wizards discussed a trade that would send veteran wing Khris Middleton and a pick to Sacramento, but they wanted more.

The Wizards also recently dangled Khris Middleton and a pick to the Sacramento Kings for center Domantas Sabonis, a source said. But Sacramento wanted more for Sabonis. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 4, 2026

Of course, talks between the Wizards and Kings fell through, as Washington ultimately made a shocking move with the Dallas Mavericks to trade for ten-time big man All-Star Anthony Davis. With Davis heading to the nation's capital, that is one more suitor ruled out for Sabonis.

Sabonis already had minimal interest around the NBA, with the Raptors and Wizards being two of the very few teams potentially interested in him. Now, talks with the Raptors have gone nowhere, and the Wizards went in another direction, meaning the Kings seemingly have no choice but to keep the three-time All-Star in Sacramento.

Could Sabonis still get moved?

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After all of that trade talk, it seems unlikely that the Kings are just throwing in the towel 24 hours before the deadline. Is there a chance that Sabonis could still get moved? Of course, but the Kings are likely preparing more for the scenario where Sabonis stays.

Despite trade negotiations slowing down, the Raptors remain a potential landing spot for Sabonis. The Chicago Bulls, especially after trading away veteran center Nikola Vucevic, are also a potential destination for the Kings' big man.

For Kings fans who were ready for the franchise to move on from Sabonis, they should temper their expectations, but until the deadline alarm rings at noon PT on Thursday, anything can happen.

Sabonis has become a staple of the Kings' franchise since getting traded to Sacramento at the 2022 deadline, but whether it happens on Thursday or in the offseason, it does seem like a breakup is inevitable.

The Kings could have other moves up their sleeve, such as moving on from DeMar DeRozan or Malik Monk, but for now, Sabonis is likely staying put.

Recommended Articles