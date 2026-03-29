Could Duke Star Cameron Boozer Save the Kings' Franchise?

It is no secret that the Sacramento Kings will be desperately searching for their next franchise cornerstone in the 2026 NBA Draft, but who will that be? As it stands, the Kings have a 12.5% chance to land the first-overall pick and a 48.1% chance to land in the top four. With a loaded draft class in front of them, a few prospects can be viewed as potential franchise-changers.

One of those potential franchise-altering prospects is Duke Blue Devils star, Cameron Boozer. The 6-foot-9 son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer has taken the college basketball landscape by storm, putting himself in position to win National Player of the Year at just 18 years old. Is he the answer for the Kings franchise, though?

Why Cam Boozer could save the Kings

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw against the Siena Saints in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer has an incredible frame at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, making him an ideal NBA power forward. As a King, Boozer would slot right in between 25-year-old Keegan Murray and 22-year-old Maxime Raynaud, creating a dynamic frontcourt of the future.

During his freshman season at Duke, Boozer is averaging 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 55.9% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range. Boozer practically does everything on offense that you could imagine, while being a high-level defender.

Boozer has started his debut NCAA tournament run with three consecutive double-doubles, and has a chance to punch his ticket to the Final Four on Sunday afternoon. He is already in discussion to be the first-overall pick, and with a few more dominant tournament games when the lights are brightest, he could cement himself as the best prospect in this loaded class.

Cam Boozer this season 😳:



35 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL

35 PTS | 9 REB | 13-18 FG

32 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST

30 PTS | 14 REB | 4 AST | 4 STL

27 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST

26 PTS | 12 REB | 3-5 3PT

26 PTS | 13 REB

29 PTS | 6 REB

23 PTS | 8 REB

24 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/CxyEeDhhIi — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 4, 2026

Building around a player of Boozer's caliber would make life easy for the Kings moving forward, as he likely has the highest floor of any "elite" prospect in this year's class. While the Kings might want to take a chance on a player with a higher ceiling, Boozer is undoubtedly a safe pick and would help shape this franchise for the next decade.

Why Boozer might not be the answer

While Boozer has dominated college basketball and has a versatile two-way game, there are questions about how his game will translate to the NBA level. Boozer is not an elite athlete, and while he has had a steady three-point shot as a freshman at Duke, he might not be as much of a floor-spacer at the next level.

The only freshman or sophomores to average 20/10/4 in the last 50 years:



🏀 Larry Bird

🏀 Cam Boozer



Special player. pic.twitter.com/VkR1blyc4R — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 27, 2026

There are very few weaknesses in Boozer's game, so nitpicking things that could hinder his NBA future is tough. However, for a player who is seemingly good at everything, the Kings could prefer to look at a player who has more "elite" tendencies. Boozer is a great all-around player, but would the Kings lean toward a prospect like AJ Dybantsa, who projects to be an elite offensive talent?

Regardless of what direction the Kings might lean, there is no question about Boozer being a high-level prospect who could help the Kings for years to come. Would Boozer save the Kings? Maybe not by himself, but with the right players around him, he would be an incredible building block to get the Kings back to being competitive.

For a franchise with a questionable draft history, there is no telling what they might do in June, but Boozer is arguably the safest pick of the top prospects.