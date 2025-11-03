Three Key Questions for Kings, Nuggets Matchup
The Sacramento Kings are coming off of an impressive comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks and look to continue that momentum tonight as they finish their four-game road trip against the Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets are just 3-2, but their two losses were an opening-night overtime loss and a two-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. They are also coming off two days' rest. Here's three key questions for the Kings as they look to win their second straight.
Who Will Be the Fifth Starter?
The Kings have now used five different lineups in six games, and it doesn't appear that they'll be going back to their latest iteration, which saw Dylan Cardwell get a surprise start. Cardwell played the first five minutes, the Kings got destroyed to fall behind 21-6, and Cardwell barely played again as Russell Westbrook got the start in the second half.
That will likely be the lineup for tonight, as Westbrook has been the best fit in the starting lineup out of all the options we've seen so far. It will once again be dictated by injuries, as the Kings have a lengthy injury report heading into this game.
Either way, the return of Westbrook to Denver will be a key storyline heading into tonight, whether it be off the bench or as a starter.
It's also possible that Doug Christie goes for another big lineup to start the game to try and matchup against Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokić.
Can Kings Slow Down Nikola Jokić?
Speaking of Nikola Jokić, he's once again doing everything on the court for the Nuggets. Through the first five games, he's averaging 20.4 points, 14.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks on 59.1% shooting from the field and 23.8% from three.
While his scoring is down, both his rebounds and assists would be career-highs for the three-time MVP, and are also both leading the league.
it's impossible to stop Jokić, but the Kings will have to do their best to slow them down. And Domantas Sabonis actually does a decent job of defending Jokić, as he has the strength to match up with him. Jokić doesn't rely on his athleticism, but craftiness and strength to score, something that works in Sabonis' favor in the matchup. He can also make him work on the defensive side.
Will the Kings Passing Continue?
Sacramento is coming off a season-high 30-assist game against the Bucks. When they're moving the ball, they look like the potent offense that was expected coming into the season.
But when they revert to isolation basketball, we get a slow offense that relies on tough-shot making more times than not.
Christie has talked about how he wants the Kings to move and pass the ball, and we got a glimpse of that against the Bucks. Coming into that game, Sacramento was averaging 278.4 passes per contest. But against Milwaukee, they made 328 passes. It's not only the assist numbers that went up against the Bucks, but the general ball movement. They'll have to carry that over to Denver tonight if they want to get a second straight win tonight.