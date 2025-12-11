Kings Add Zach LaVine to Injury Report for Nuggets Game

The Sacramento Kings have lost four of their last five games to fall to 6-18 on the season. Of course, the Kings have had the league's second-hardest schedule so far, and Thursday's matchup will not be any easier. Sacramento is set to face off against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the fourth time already this season.

The Nuggets are a very challenging matchup for the Kings, and it makes it even harder when Sacramento is dealing with a pair of significant injuries.

On top of missing Domantas Sabonis for the tenth consecutive game with a left knee partial meniscus tear, the Kings have also ruled out star guard Zach LaVine for Thursday's game due to right thumb soreness.

Kings rule out Zach LaVine

LaVine was an unexpected addition to Sacramento's injury report for Thursday's game, especially since the team decided to go ahead and shut him down before the matchup rather than giving him a questionable tag.

The 30-year-old guard is now set to miss his third game of the season, as the Kings are 1-1 without him through his first two absences. LaVine has had an up-and-down season in Sacramento, as he is averaging 20.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game with 48.6/38.9/86.6 shooting splits. However, over his last 16 games, LaVine has as many single-digit scoring outings as 25+ point outings.

LaVine's inconsistency, defensive lapses, and overall lack of effort have made him practically unplayable at times, and there is no doubt that the Kings will be exploring his trade market ahead of February's deadline. However, the Kings need LaVine on the floor to improve his trade value, so they are certainly hoping this thumb injury does not sideline him for too long.

The Kings have also listed Dennis Schroder as doubtful for Thursday's game with a right hip flexor strain, as Sacramento could be down two starters and their backup point guard against a very good Nuggets team.

Who's out for the Nuggets?

The Nuggets have a couple of key absences themselves, as they will be playing without Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), and Julian Strawther (lower back injury management).

With each team being down two starters, Thursday's matchup will be interesting, although it is unlikely that the Kings will be able to pull off another upset against the Nuggets and the best player in the world.

The Kings and Nuggets are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento.

