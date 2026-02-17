Three NBA Draft Sleepers the Kings Need to Target

Now that the NBA’s All-Star break has passed, the league gets sorted into two groups: playoff contenders and lottery hopefuls. The second group, where the Sacramento Kings belong, is now turning their focus to developing their young players and preparing for the offseason.

The Kings are well on their way to landing a high first-round pick, but the second round could end up being extremely important for them as they search for multiple young, rotation players for their rebuild. Let’s take a look at some names that may not be first-round talents, but should be on the Kings’ radar all the same.

Juke Harris

Guard/Forward | 6’7” | Wake Forest

Feb 14, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 2026 draft is set to be one of the best in years, and with that comes a lot of differences in opinion on where prospects should be ranked. I have seen some mocks with Juke Harris in the late first round, but both ESPN and NoCeilings have Harris going in the second round in their latest mock drafts. If Harris does end up falling out of the first round, the 6-foot-7 sophomore should be a name the Kings highlight on their board.

Clutch down the stretch ⏱️



Juke Harris scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Wake Forest’s 68-63 win over Stanford. He hit the go-ahead layup with :54 left and knocked down five free throws in the final :25 to seal it.@WakeMBB | @DemonDeacons | #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/453zLhNOKE — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 14, 2026

Harris isn’t the defensive stopper that most would expect the Kings to target as a bigger guard/wing option, but the upside is hard to argue with. Harris is averaging 21 points, 6.7 boards, and 1.4 steals per game and leads the Demon Deacons in all three categories. What stands out the most for me with Harris is his versatility as a player.

According to barttorvik.com, out of all high major players, there is only one other player shooting 35% from three on over 10 attempts per 100 possessions, and 75% from the line with a free-throw rate of 50, and that other player is consensus lottery pick Keaton Wagler.

Harris isn’t the prospect that Wagler is, but the non-glamour skills that he brings along with his offensive versatility are why he has a good chance of returning first-round value. When you expand that aforementioned query and add in a 15% defensive rebounding percentage or better and a steal percentage of 2% or better, Harris is the only player since 2021 that fits that criteria.

He may not be the star that the Kings need to center their rebuild around, but Juke Harris’ ability to impact the game in a variety of ways makes him an ideal addition to a team that is still searching for an identity.

Milan Momcilovic

Forward | 6’8” | Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts after a three-point shot against Houston during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State has been one of the best teams in the country this season, primarily off the back of its stifling defense. Still, Iowa State wouldn’t be the team it is today without Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic is the best shooter in Division One this season, shooting over 51% on 7.5 attempts from deep per game. The Kings need help in a lot of areas, but shooting may be their biggest weakness this season, and Momcilovic would address that immediately.

While shooting is Momcilovic’s claim to fame, he also leads the Big-12 in BPM and is seventh in the country in that category. When you look at high major players since 2021 with a steal and block percentage of 1% or more, a turnover percentage of 10% or less, a three-point percentage of 40% on 10 or more attempts per 100 possessions, and a free-throw percentage of 85% or better, Momcilovic, Trey Murphy III, and Sam Hauser stand alone.

These queries are never going to be a complete proof of concept, but that is pretty good company to be in and exactly the type of player the Kings will need to get back into the top half of the league.

Meleek Thomas

Guard | 6’5” | Arkansas

Dec 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) shoots a free throw int he first half against the James Madison Dukes at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 103-74. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The final name on this list is a highly touted recruit who has been overshadowed by one of the best guards in the NCAA. Darius Acuff Jr. rightfully gets a lot of the attention in the Arkansas backcourt, but Meleek Thomas was also the 11th-ranked recruit in the country per ESPN and shouldn’t be forgotten about.

After a slow start, Thomas is now shooting 38.5% from deep on almost six attempts per game. Thomas isn’t asked to do as much on the ball with Acuff Jr. holding the reins, but his 2.7 assists to just 0.9 turnovers per game show that he may have more juice there than he’s showing.

Meleek Thomas dropped 28 off the bench in a dominant win for @RazorbackMBB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gGPhpzD8KW — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 30, 2025

Thomas is also a more than passable defender who does a solid job of getting himself into passing lanes and comes up with 1.5 steals per game. While Momcilovic and Harris likely aren’t stars hiding in plain sight, Thomas very well could be. Given coach Calipari’s pedigree with guards in the NBA and the level of player Meleek was in high school, the Kings could strike gold if he falls to them in the second round.

Recommended Articles