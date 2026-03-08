Three Point Guard Targets The Kings Should Consider

I’ve already written about what I believe is the Sacramento Kings’ biggest need in the offseason, which I’ll stand by. However, I’ll admit that there is a very close second, and that’s the point guard position. In the offseason, the Kings brought in Dennis Schroder on a deal with roughly $15 million per year, only to have a 36-year-old Russell Westbrook come in on a vet minimum deal and take his starting spot. Schroder was later traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Westbrook has entrenched himself as the starter, but what about next year?

There have been rumors that Westbrook and the Kings may be interested in an extension over the offseason, but he’s not a long-term solution. Making Nique Clifford a point guard feels like the wrong decision, even if he’s shown some promise. That doesn’t leave the Kings with much, and with no cap space, free agency isn’t a realistic option either. This likely means the Kings will need to work the phones, and below, I get into some names they should be calling on.

Isaiah Collier

Collier was the 19th overall pick by the Utah Jazz in 2024 after one year at USC. Collier was the number one-ranked player in the country coming out of high school. Collier finished the season averaging 16 points per game on 49% from the field, but teams were worried about his shooting and reliance on his strength to score, which led him to fall to the end of the first round.

Isaiah Collier 25 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST, 3 STL, 11/22 FG, 3/4 FT, 52.6% TS vs Hawks https://t.co/48CMWBlady pic.twitter.com/xyNct9D9F2 — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) February 6, 2026

Collier struggled as a rookie, but there were plenty of flashes of his playmaking ability. This season, he’s taken a huge jump, averaging 11.4 points, 7.3 assists, and a steal per game while shooting over 50% from the field. Collier also takes care of the ball really well and has a better than 3 to 1 assist to turnover ratio to prove it. There’s been tons of positive development for the 6’4” guard, but he’s still shooting just 28% from three and barely 70% from the line.

With the emergence of Keyontae George, Collier will be a backup at best as he heads into what could be his last season with the Jazz. He’ll also face pressure from Walter Clayton, who the Jazz are reportedly high on after acquiring him in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade. Given this, Collier might be the easiest target on this list, but he’s also my least favorite with his shooting and defensive issues.

Ryan Rollins

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to waive and stretch Damian Lillard after he tore his achilles which opened the door for Rollins to take the starting spot. The Bucks have been a huge disappointment as a team, but the former Toledo product has been great. Rollins is putting up 17 points per game along with 1.5 steals on over 40% from three.

Rollins isn’t the best point of attack defender in the league, but he’s solid at that spot and would make a huge difference for Sacramento. He’s also top 10 in the league in steals, using his nearly 6’10” wingspan to make up for his lack of size. Rollins does have some issues switching onto bigger players, but that shouldn’t be as big of a deterrent as it would be for an off-ball guard.

Ryan Rollins is a menace. pic.twitter.com/4Sn5KSNvv2 — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) November 1, 2025

Rollins would likely cost at least one future first-round pick, and I can’t see the Bucks parting with a player of his caliber on such a cheap deal unless they’re going to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo as well. Is Rollins good enough to give up a first-round pick? I would say it depends on the pick.

Tyler Herro

Herro isn’t a true point guard, but he’s shown that he’s capable of playing the role. He’s always been a great shooter and offensive player, and he’s having his most efficient season yet in limited time. Herro is averaging 22 points per game on 50% from the field, 39.5% from three, and 92% from the line, and has been especially good in the restricted area where he’s shooting 68%.

Tyler Herro vs Hornets:



33 PTS - 9 REB - 9 AST - 8 3PM



WHAT A GAME BY HERRO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hnPtx6XJuc — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) March 7, 2026

As always, there are flaws in Herro’s game and reasons why he might not be part of the Miami Heat’s future. First, Herro is going to get hunted defensively; there’s no avoiding that. This is the first year that Herro has had a positive DPM, but he’s only played in 19 games, which would lead you to believe that number will slip. All that holding true, Herro does compete on the defensive end, and that can be enough if you have good defenders around him.

The other factor is both a reason why he might be available and a reason why the Kings might not be interested. Herro is heading into the last year of his contract and at 27-years old, he’s going to want a big extension wherever he ends up. For a player that isn’t a true point guard and has some sizeable flaws, this might only be worth it if the price was low enough.

Not In Love With Any Of These Options? Yeah, Neither Am I.

This was a good exercise because it really showed how rare it is to have a quality point guard become available on the trade market. Rollins is the best option in my mind, but he’s also a long shot for a lot of different reasons. The Kings could end up with a point guard in the draft, but four out of the projected top five picks aren’t lead guards, and relying on a second-round pick isn’t ideal. If Westbrook doesn’t return, the Kings’ only option might be a trade.