Three Realistic Point Guards the Kings Could Take in 2026 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings are at a crossroads, and one of their biggest long-term questions continues to sit at the point guard position. Ever since moving on from De’Aaron Fox as their primary engine, the Kings have struggled to find a consistent floor general who can both organize the offense and elevate the roster around him.

While the team has shown flashes of offensive growth, it’s clear that a true long-term answer at point guard is essential if Sacramento wants to return to being a competitive force in the Western Conference. Fortunately, the 2026 NBA Draft is loaded with guard talent, particularly in the mid-lottery range, where several high-upside playmakers are projected to be available.

This class features a deep group of guards with varying skill sets and ceilings, giving the Kings multiple realistic options. Among them, Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., and Darius Acuff Jr. stand out as three prospects who could reshape the franchise’s future.

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) reacts during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Kingston Flemings has rapidly emerged as one of the most polished point guards in the class, combining production with poise well beyond his years. He has already built a résumé that includes elite performances and recognition as one of the top guards in his class, while also showcasing strong playmaking instincts and leadership.

Flemings’ ability to control tempo and create for teammates makes him an ideal modern lead guard, especially for a Kings team that thrives when the ball is moving. He pairs that with impressive scoring ability, proving he can take over games when needed. His high assist numbers and decision-making further reinforce his value as a true floor general.

With a blend of size, skill, and maturity, Fleming arguably has one of the highest floors in the draft, while still possessing the upside to become a franchise-caliber guard.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. offers a different, yet equally intriguing profile as a bigger guard with elite shot-making ability. Ranked among the top prospects on major draft boards, Brown has shown flashes of star-level scoring, including breakout shooting performances that highlight his range and confidence.

His offensive game is defined by smooth shooting mechanics, deep range, and the ability to create off the dribble, making him a constant threat both on and off the ball. Scouts also praise his composure and pace, noting that he rarely looks rushed and consistently dictates the flow of the offense.

Mikel Brown Jr. went NUCLEAR vs NC State:



45 PTS | 10-16 3PT | 9 REB | 14-23 FG pic.twitter.com/gI7HMvIMTS — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 10, 2026

For Sacramento, Brown’s scoring gravity could open up the floor for other players while still allowing him to develop into a primary playmaker. If he continues to refine his consistency and decision-making, his ceiling as a dynamic scoring point guard could be extremely high.

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Feb 28, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) attempts a free throw against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff Jr. rounds out this group as one of the most productive and creative guards in the class. He has posted impressive scoring and assist numbers, highlighting his dual-threat ability as both a scorer and a facilitator. Acuff’s playmaking is particularly notable, as he consistently reads defenses well and creates opportunities for teammates.

Unlike some traditional point guards, Acuff thrives at creating his own shot, using his handle and quickness to break down defenders without needing heavy screen action. While questions about size and positional fit remain, his offensive creativity and confidence give him significant upside.

For a Kings team searching for spark and shot creation, Acuff could develop into a high-impact guard who can carry stretches of offense.

Why these three would be great options for the Kings

Ultimately, the Kings’ path back to relevance may depend heavily on finding the right player to lead their offense for years to come. This draft presents a valuable opportunity to address that need with a talented pool of guards who each bring unique strengths to the table.

Kingston Flemings offers stability and leadership, Mikel Brown Jr. provides elite scoring upside, and Darius Acuff Jr. brings creativity and playmaking flair. While none are guaranteed stars, all three have the tools to grow into high-level NBA point guards with the right development.

If Sacramento makes the right choice, it could finally secure the long-term answer it’s been missing since its most successful recent stretch. In a draft filled with guard talent, the Kings simply need to choose the one who best fits their vision and commit to building around him.