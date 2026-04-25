Kings' NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will Be Sacramento's Next Star?

After losing the tiebreaker with the Utah Jazz, the Sacramento Kings are officially going into the NBA Draft lottery on May 10 with the fifth-best odds. Even after the tiebreaker, they still hold the same odds at the first-overall pick (11.5%) and a top-four pick (45.2%), but they can now slide all the way down to the ninth pick if the ping pong balls do not fall in their favor.

While the Kings' official draft pick is still uncertain, here are four mock drafts from national media that give us a good idea of the prospects that could be Sacramento's next franchise star.

Bleacher Report: Darius Acuff Jr.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks with guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during a time out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicts the Kings to select Darius Acuff Jr. with the fifth overall pick.

Acuff Jr. is a very polarizing prospect heading into the draft, but the Kings are reportedly very high on the Arkansas product. In six postseason appearances with the Razorbacks, he averaged 29.8 points and 6.5 assists per game, while shooting 45% from three-point range.

There is no doubt that Acuff can lead a high-level offense, as he is one of the most offensively skilled players in this class, but his defense has raised some legitimate concerns. As we look at New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson getting exposed on defense during the playoffs right now, it reminds us how these one-sided guards can be tricky prospects.

Still, if the Kings feel that Acuff's defensive lapses would not be a liability for the team, his offensive game could be enough to take the chance on him.

Yahoo Sports: Cameron Boozer

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor predicts the Kings will jump into the top three to draft Cameron Boozer with the third overall pick in this year's draft.

Any pick inside the top three projects to be a hit in this year's draft, making this a dream come true for the Kings. Some experts believe Boozer is the best prospect in his class, as the do-it-all forward has no real weakness in his game. While his ceiling might not be as high as some of the other elite prospects in this class, he is arguably the safest pick.

The Duke forward won National Player of the Year as an 18-year-old freshman, dominating the college scene. With such a high floor at the next level, the Kings would be very happy with the addition of Boozer.

Of course, this would raise questions about the future of Domantas Sabonis, but the Kings' young frontcourt of Boozer and Maxime Raynaud would be very bright.

The Ringer: Caleb Wilson

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Ringer's J. Kyle Mann projects the Kings to take Caleb Wilson with the fourth pick.

Wilson is a one-of-a-kind prospect in this class, with his two-way versatility giving Giannis Antetokounmpo vibes. While his freshman season at UNC was cut short due to thumb surgery, he is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing prospects this year.

Wilson might not be included in the "big three" conversation of this class, but he is arguably just as good, with an even higher ceiling. The 6-foot-10 forward is already a defensive monster with elite athleticism, and has the tools to be a high-level offensive threat at the next level as well.

If the Kings want to swing for the fences, Wilson could be the prospect at the top of their board, as there is a chance he comes out as the best player in his class.

FanSided: Mikel Brown Jr.

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

FanSided's Christopher Kline predicts the Kings will slide a bit in the lottery, selecting Mikel Brown Jr. with the seventh pick.

Brown Jr. was another prospect hit with injuries during his freshman season, missing a plethora of games during his freshman season at Louisville due to back issues. Still, as long as that is not a concern heading into the draft, many teams will be looking at him as a high-level point guard.

Brown Jr.'s season was highlighted by a 45-point outing in ACC play with ten three-pointers, showing NBA scouts exactly what he is capable of. With an NBA-ready jump shot and improving playmaking, Brown Jr. seems ready to lead an offense at the next level.

While Brown Jr. is not the best guard in his class, he could be worth the chance for this Kings team, in desperate need of a franchise point guard.

Any of these guys would be a good get for the Kings, and with general manager Scott Perry assuring they will be drafting talent over fit, they should be in good hands.