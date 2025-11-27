Three Takeaways as Kings Quickly Lose All Momentum, Fall to Suns

The Sacramento Kings finally had momentum coming into tonight’s game, but all of that was gone after just a few minutes. They fell behind big early against the Phoenix Suns, and ultimately lost 100-112.

The first quarter was absolutely dreadful for the Kings. They were outscored 41-16 in the first frame, and if it wasn’t for that dreadful start, Sacramento very easily could have won this game.

There were some nice moments as the Kings clawed their way back in, but they were just never able to get over the hump and steal control all the way back. Phoenix did a great job as a whole team to counter the Kings' runs, holding the double-digit lead for the majority of the fourth quarter, even as Sacramento made shots.

Here are three takeaways as the Kings fall to 4-14 on the season.

Turnovers Galore

There were turnovers and points off them galore in this game. Unfortunately, it just struck the Kings worse and earlier in this contest. The Suns finished with 34 points off of 19 Kings turnovers. That’s just a massive number of easy points to give up. For reference, the Oklahoma City Thunder lead the league with 24.8 points off turnovers per game.

That makes the fact that the Kings had 26 points off of 14 Suns turnover impressive as well, but just not quite as good for the night.

Zach LaVine, Russell Westbrook, and Malik Monk all struggled taking care of the ball, with six, five, and four turnovers each, respectively.

Lack of Size Continues to be an Issue

It’s been said time and time again this season, but it has to be reiterated once again tonight. The Kings' lack of size continues to be an issue.

Mark Williams had a huge game with 21 points, 16 rebounds (9 Off), 4 assists, 3 steals, and a block on 9-of-12 from the field. He dominated the paint on both sides and got to his spot down low on offense, and disrupted the Kings in the paint on defense.

And it wasn’t just Williams. The Suns, in general, just looked longer and taller on the court than the Kings. It’s nothing new, and there’s not much more to say about it, though, until changes are made to the roster.

Zach LaVine Has Gone Cold

Nov 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings guard Zach Lavine (8) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center.

LaVine, who’s name has been brought up in trade rumors once again, struggled again tonight. He finished with 13 points, but was just 5-of-14 from the field. And it’s not just tonight that LaVine struggled with his shot. Over the last six games, he’s averaged just 12.8 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the field and 23.5% from three.

Zach LaVine is in a coooold stretch. In the last 6 games:



12.8 PTS

2.5 REB

2.2 AST

1.0 STL

43.1% FG

23.5% 3P



He's bound to snap out of it, but Kings need it to be soon. — Will Z. Stats (@will_zimmerle) November 27, 2025

The Kings desperately need LaVine to be anywhere near their full potential. Even if that full potential isn’t high, they are showing they can at least hang with teams, just not for 48 minutes generally.

The issue when LaVine isn’t scoring is that he’s not bringing much else to the court. He’s improved his defensive efforts this year, but isn’t a main facilitator, rebounder, or screen setter to bring another way to impact the game.

LaVine is one of the purest scorers in the league, so he will likely snap his way out of his funk sooner rather than later, but the Kings need it to be as soon as possible if they want to get their positive momentum back.

