Three Takeaways From Kings' Latest Blowout Loss to Nuggets

In a game that felt oddly familiar, the Sacramento Kings fell big to the Denver Nuggets once again, this time 136-105. It not only felt like we've seen this game before, due to the fourth matchup against the Nuggets in the first 25 games of the season, but also because the game got out of hand quickly and early.

The game was close early, but the Nuggets pulled away at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. It was always going to be a tough battle with the trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Dennis Schroder missing the contest, but at the same time, the Nuggets were shorthanded as well.

Here are three takeaways as the Kings drop to 6-19 on the season.

No Answer for Jokić

Dec 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

To start, no team really ever has an answer for Nikola Jokić, but tonight especially, the Kings stood no chance. Sabonis has a unique ability to defend the three-time MVP pretty well with his strength, but with him out, it was up to rookie Maxime Raynaud, Drew Eubanks, and Precious Achiuwa to slow him down.

And after Eubanks injured his thumb and didn't return in the second half, it was just Raynaud and Eubanks left to try and stop him. Jokić ended the night with 36 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals on 14-of-16 (87.5%) from the field and 2-of-2 from three.

He made everything look easy tonight as he put up a seemingly effortless monster performance. in just under 30 minutes. If nothing else, it was a good lesson for Raynaud as he continues his young NBA career.

Devin Carter's Best Game Yet

After a short stint in the G League, Devin Carter got heavy minutes with both LaVine and Schroder missing the game. That, along with the blowout loss, allowed Carter to play 21 minutes. It's just the second time this season he's breached the 20-minute mark, and played relatively against Denver.

He finished the night with 15 points and 4 assists on 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from three. It's hard to judge much of anything in this game, and we'll need to see more from the young guard, but it was a good sign to see him in extended minutes.

There isn't much to be excited about for the Kings this year, especially in terms of young talent, but Carter taking a surprise step forward this year would be huge for Sacramento.

Heavy Minutes for Young Players

It wasn't just Carter who finished with heavy minutes tonight. Nique Clifford got the start and played 28:24 minutes. Raynaud started his third straight game and played 36:36 minutes. And Keon Ellis played a season-high 31:22.

Devin Carter

Keon Ellis

Nique Clifford

Keegan Murray

Maxime Raynaud



This is the lineup the Kings should be rolling out for BIG minutes going forward. If you're going to lose ugly, get your young players some needed experience. — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) December 12, 2025

It's what many fans have been asking for all year; to sit the vets and play the young players. But it was also a glimpse at what can happen if Doug Christie were to do that on a regular basis.

The young players simply looked overmatched in every facet of the game. That's ok, as the season isn't about wins, but it's just a reminder of where the players are in their careers. In the end, games like this are great for their development, but it could be a lot of tough watches as the season continues.

