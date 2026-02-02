Three Takeaways From the Kings' Disappointing Loss to the Wizards

The Sacramento Kings came into the game with eight straight losses. with tonight's matchup against the 12-35 Washington Wizards their best chance at breaking the losing streak before they take on the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

But unfortunately for the Kings, someone has to lose the game when two 12-win teams get together, and Sacramento got the short end of the stick. They had a chance to walk away with their first win from their road trip, but lost in the final minute 116-112.

Another Disappointing Start

After a slow first quarter all but lost the Kings their last game against the Boston Celtics, they had another slow start in the afternoon affair against the Wizards. It could have been the odd 3:00 pm PST start time, or it could be that the Kings just pulled off a trade that sent out to key rotational players.

But either way, the Kings dug themselves into a hole, trailing 23-14 after the first 12 minutes of basketball. The nine point deficit wasn't a huge one, but the 14 points is just an abysmal number for a quarter. It's not their lowest scoring quarter of the season, but it's the fewest they've scored in the first frame this year.

To make matters worse, the Kings scored seven points within the first minute and a half of the game, which means that in the ten and a half minutes that followed, they only scored seven points. Thankfully, unlike against the Celtics, they were able to get back into the game and give themselves a chance to win it in the end.

Zach LaVine Flamethrower

And the reason the Kings were able to claw their way back in is thanks to Zach LaVine. In the midst of a disappointing season, it's easy to forget that LaVine is one of the best pure scorers in the NBA. He hasn't been great in his first full season in Sacramento, but he singlehandedly brought the Kings back into this contest with a scorching hot second quarter.

He finished the second frame with 18 points, with all of them coming in the final five minutes of the quarter. On the night, he had 35 points, six rebounds, and 3 assists for his best game in weeks.

Zach is on a HEATER in DC 🔥



LaVine tallies 18 of his 22 PTS in just the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/71apY1OVXd — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 2, 2026

When LaVine gets rolling, he's impossible to slow down. The issue has been that there haven't been many moments where he gets rolling recently, hence the Kings' 12-38 record. With the trade deadline just days away, it's a good time for LaVine to remind the NBA world what he can do.

Rotation Upheaval

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Isaiah Stevens (24) blocks a shot attempt made by Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

With both Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis gone in the trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there was a huge hole in minutes that opened up for everyone else on the roster. And Doug Christie all but emptied his bench to try about everything today against the Wizards. And by just about everything, I mean it. All 12 players who suited up for Sacramento saw the court today.

Most notably, Devin Carter played just under 16 minutes. He finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He made just one field goal, but it was a thunderous slam dunk in transition.

DEVIN CARTER OMG pic.twitter.com/wnqCeyftEu — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 2, 2026

Getting Carter more minutes should be a high priority for the rest of the season. Even if he isn't in the Kings future, they can give him minutes to grow and improve, as well as showcase what he can do to teams around the league. His value is at an all-time low as he's been out of the rotation for the Kings, even as they focus on developing their young players. Much like with everyone on the team, he may not be here next week, but if so, more minutes can't hurt for him or the Kings.

The other surprise minutes went to two-way players Daeqwon Plowden and Isaiah Stevens, who haven't seen much of the court yet this season. Plowden finished scoreless with four rebounds, and Stevens had two points and four assists. The stars in LaVine and DeMar DeRozan handled most of the scoring for the Kings, but the two-way players brought hustle and energy off the bench, and will likely get more looks in the final 31 games of the season.

Many want the Kings to trade all of their veterans, and tonight was a good example of what the rest of the year may look like if they do just that. Getting De'Andre Hunter up and running will help, and the same for when Keegan Murray returns, but this game had some ugly moments. That's bound to happen when two of the worst teams in the league face off, but it was a glimpse into what the future may hold if the Kings trade everyone in the next week, or even if they start sitting veterans more often down the final stretch of the season.

Recommended Articles