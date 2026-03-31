Top Five Prospects In Final Four Kings Should Have Eyes On

As March Madness reaches its final stage, we are officially down to the Final Four, and the spotlight has never been brighter. With just a handful of games left, NBA teams are zeroing in on prospects who can perform under pressure and translate their skills to the next level.

For the Sacramento Kings, this is a crucial evaluation period as they continue shaping a roster built to compete now while planning for the future. Several standout players remain in the tournament, each offering unique strengths that could fit Sacramento’s system.

From scoring guards to versatile forwards, the talent pool is still rich despite the field narrowing. These final performances could ultimately play a major role in where these prospects land on draft night.

Keaton Wagler: A Smart, Versatile Playmaker

Keaton Wagler has emerged as one of the more polished guards left in the tournament, showcasing a strong feel for the game and the ability to impact offense in multiple ways. His size at the guard position allows him to see over defenses and make high-level reads, which is a valuable trait in today’s NBA.

Wagler can score from deep while also facilitating for teammates, making him a true combo guard. While his athleticism has been questioned, his basketball IQ and composure help offset it. His upside lies in becoming a reliable secondary playmaker who can complement star talent. For Sacramento, that kind of steady offensive presence could be extremely valuable.

Brayden Burries: Two-Way Impact and Toughness

Brayden Burries brings a physical, competitive edge that stands out immediately when watching him play. He thrives attacking the basket, using his strength to finish through contact and create scoring opportunities. On top of that, he contributes defensively with effort and intensity, giving him legitimate two-way potential.

Burries has also shown improvement as a shooter, which raises his ceiling even more. His ability to step up in big moments during the tournament has only strengthened his draft stock. For the Kings, he could develop into a guard who provides both scoring punch and defensive energy.

Braylon Mullins: Elite Shooting Ability

Braylon Mullins has made a name for himself as one of the best shooters still playing in March Madness. His ability to space the floor and knock down shots from beyond the arc makes him an immediate offensive weapon. Mullins excels off the ball, constantly moving and finding open looks, which fits perfectly in a modern NBA offense.

While he is primarily known for shooting, he has shown flashes of expanding his offensive game. His upside centers around becoming a high-level floor spacer with added scoring versatility. For Sacramento, adding a player with his shooting ability could open up the floor significantly for their core players.

Koa Peat: The Ultimate Glue Guy

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dunks against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Koa Peat offers a different kind of value compared to the guards on this list, bringing size, strength, and versatility as a forward. He impacts the game in multiple areas, including rebounding, defense, and hustle plays that don’t always show up in the box score. Peat doesn’t need the ball to be effective, which makes him an ideal complementary piece on a competitive team.

He has also shown flashes of playmaking and interior scoring that hint at further development. If his outside shot continues to improve, his ceiling rises even more. For the Kings, he could be the type of player who fits seamlessly alongside established stars.

Yaxel Lendeborg: High Floor, Immediate Impact

Yaxel Lendeborg stands out as one of the more experienced and polished prospects remaining in the Final Four. He brings consistency with his rebounding, defense, and efficient scoring around the basket. Lendeborg plays within the flow of the game and understands his role, which makes him a reliable contributor.

While he may not have the same high ceiling as some younger prospects, his readiness to contribute right away is appealing. His maturity and versatility give him a strong foundation at the next level. For Sacramento, he could provide immediate depth and stability in the frontcourt rotation.

With the Final Four set to determine a national champion, it also serves as a final proving ground for these NBA prospects. The Sacramento Kings should be paying close attention to how each of these players performs under the highest level of college basketball pressure. Scouts and front offices alike will evaluate every possession, every big moment, and every adjustment.

Each of these five prospects brings something different to the table, whether it’s scoring, defense, or versatility. As Sacramento looks to continue building a competitive roster, identifying the right fit will be key. These final games could ultimately shape not only the tournament outcome but also the future of the Kings.