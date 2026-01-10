Top Three Players Kings Should Target Before NBA Trade Deadline

As the Sacramento Kings approach the trade deadline, they are in a position where smart, forward-thinking moves matter more than flashy ones. The roster has talent, but it also has apparent gaps in athleticism, defense, and long-term flexibility, particularly on the wing.

One of the most significant shortcomings of the current roster is a lack of true versatility, as Keegan Murray is the only forward who consistently provides two-way flexibility on both ends of the floor. That is why targeting players who can defend multiple positions, play in different lineups, and adapt to various roles is so important.

Jonathan Kuminga, Tari Eason, and Peyton Watson all fit that mold and align closely with the type of players general manager Scott Perry has historically valued as long-term building blocks.

Jonathan Kuminga

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga would give Sacramento a level of versatility and physicality it simply does not have outside of Murray. He can play either forward spot, switch defensively onto guards or bigger wings, and score in a variety of ways depending on lineup needs. Kuminga’s ability to function as a slasher, small-ball four, or secondary scorer gives the Kings' lineup the flexibility they currently lack.

Intangibly, he brings confidence, competitiveness, and a willingness to take on bigger responsibilities, traits Scott Perry has consistently prioritized in roster construction. From a transaction standpoint, acquiring Kuminga would likely require Sacramento to use existing mid-tier contracts already on the roster to match salary, along with draft capital.

While the cost would be high, the Kings would be adding a young, versatile piece who could grow into a core player rather than a short-term fix.

Tari Eason

Jan 1, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) dribbles as Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tari Eason’s versatility shows up most clearly on the defensive end, where he can guard multiple positions and impact the game without the ball. He is capable of defending guards on the perimeter, switching onto wings, and battling bigger forwards inside, something the Kings struggle to do consistently. Eason also rebounds well for his size and plays with a relentless motor, giving Sacramento an edge in effort and physicality.

Those traits align perfectly with the intangibles Scott Perry values, including toughness, energy, and defensive accountability. With Eason set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, the Rockets may be more open to moving him now, and Sacramento could realistically use existing role-player salaries and future picks to make a deal.

If acquired, Eason would immediately project as a long-term building block rather than just a rotational upgrade.

Peyton Watson

Jan 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts during a timeout in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Peyton Watson offers a different but equally valuable form of versatility that fits modern NBA lineups. He can function as a wing defender, help-side rim protector, and spot-up shooter, allowing coaches to deploy him in multiple lineup combinations.

Watson’s length and defensive instincts give the Kings a switchable defender they currently lack outside of Murray, while his offensive game continues to develop. Like Eason, Watson will also be a restricted free agent this offseason, which increases his appeal as a controllable asset.

From an intangible standpoint, he brings defensive focus, discipline, and a team-first mentality, qualities Scott Perry has emphasized throughout his career. Watson could likely be acquired using smaller contracts already on the Kings’ books, making him a cost-effective way to add versatility and youth.

Why the Kings need to make one of these moves

Ultimately, Kuminga, Eason, and Watson all share the same defining trait: extreme versatility, something the Kings desperately need. Outside of Keegan Murray, Sacramento lacks players who can consistently adapt to different matchups and roles on both ends of the floor. These three players also check the intangible boxes Scott Perry values, including competitiveness, defensive commitment, and long-term upside.

With Eason and Watson set to hit restricted free agency and Kuminga still developing into his prime, all three represent realistic building blocks rather than short-term rentals. If the Kings are serious about reshaping their identity and adding foundational pieces, targeting versatile, high-character players like these at the deadline would be a meaningful step forward.

