What We Learned in Kings Blowout Loss to Jazz - Absolutely Nothing

In a season full of lows, tonight felt like rock bottom for the Sacramento Kings. With a 13 game losing streak coming into the night, they faced the 17-37 Utah Jazz for arguably their best chance to get a win in the coming weeks.

But just like we saw against the New Orleans Pelicans , this game was over quickly, and the Kings lost in blowout fashion, falling 121-93 to the Jazz. To give the Kings a little credit, Jaren Jackson Jr. is an All-Star addition and clearly makes the Jazz immensely better. They already look like a team that should have more than 18 wins.

Saying we learned absolutely nothing is a bit melodramatic, but it's hard to take anything away from this game tonight for the Kings. We saw lineups for the first time all season get extended minutes as veterans continue to miss games.

All three rookies in Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell all played heavy minutes, sophomore Devin Carter played 29:48 minutes and had 19 points, and two-way players Isaiah Stevens and Daeqwon Plowden both played over 20 minutes. That's a lot of minutes for not necessarily the youngest group, but an extremely inexperienced group.

It's still great for player development, but the Kings look broken right now on both sides of the ball. There's only so much development you can have in that type of scenario. Hopefully, a break with the All-Star festivities can help reset the team, and they can break the losing streak.

With all that said, there is one takeaway as the Kings drop to 12-44 on the season.

The Kings Look Small

Feb 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) gets double teamed by Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) and guard Ace Bailey (19) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

This comes as no surprise, as it's something we've been saying about the Kings for years, but there are certain games that highlight it more than others. The Kings are so small on the wings.

They have great size at the center position between Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell, but the two bigs are staggered more times than not. The Jazz had size everywhere that the Kings couldn't match, and even more so with the addition of Jackson Jr.

It's a good reminder of how much work Scott Perry and the front office have in front of them, especially after seeing the exact same scenario play out last game against the Pelicans. If the Kings truly want to compete, they need to add at least a handful of wings in some way, shape, or form.

That's easier said than done, but thankfully for the Kings, they are getting closer and closer to locking up a top pick in the upcoming draft. If they keep having performances like the last two games, they're going to lock up the worst record in the league sooner rather than later.

The Kings have now lost 14 straight games, tying the longest losing streak in franchise history since 1971-72 when they were still the Cincinnati Royals. It's hard to think of a better time for the All-Star break to get here than this. Sacramento returns to action next Thursday against the Orlando Magic.

